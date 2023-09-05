Pro Blue: Wolverines you can watch in the NFL this season

The NFL season starts Thursday, and the Michigan Wolverines are well-represented all across the league, with a few dozen former players on 53-man rosters.

The most well-known former Wolverine — Tom Brady — retired for good after the 2022 season, but there are still tons across the league for Michigan fans to root for.

Below is a complete list of all the former Michigan players on NFL rosters to start the 2023 season, including injured players and practice squad players. They are listed alphabetically by team location with the years they played at Michigan. NFL teams not listed do not have a Michigan player on their roster.

Baltimore Ravens

-David Ojabo, Outside Linebacker (2029-21)

-Ben Mason, Practice Squad Fullback/Tight End (2017-20)

-Josh Ross, Practice Squad Linebacker (2017-21)

Cincinnati Bengals

-Chris Evans, Running Back (2016-20)

-Daxton Hill, Safety (2019-21)

-Brad Robbins, Punter (2017-22)

-DJ Turner II, Cornerback (2019-22)

Cleveland Browns

-Maurice Hurst II, Defensive Tackle (2013-17)

-Donovan Peoples-Jones, Wide Receiver (2017-19)

-Daylen Baldwin, Wide Receiver on Injury/Reserved (2021)

Dallas Cowboys

-Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback (2013-16)

-Luke Schoonmaker, Tight End (2018-22)

-Mazi Smith, Defensive Tackle (2019-22)

Denver Broncos

-Frank Clark, Outside Line Backer (2011-14)

Detroit Lions

-Graham Glasgow, Offensive Guard (2011-15)

-Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive End (2018-21)

Green Bay Packers

-Rashan Gary, Line Backer (2016-18)

-Jon Runyan Jr., Offensive Guard (2015-19)

Houston Texans

-Nico Collins, Wide Receiver (2017-19)

Indianapolis Colts

-Ryan Hayes, Offensive Tackle (2018-22)

-Cameron McGrone, Line Backer (2018-20)

-Kwity Paye, Defensive End (2017-20)

Kansas City Chiefs

-Mike Danna, Defensive End (2015-19)

Las Vegas Raiders

-David Long Jr., Cornerback (2016-18)

Los Angeles Charger

-Christopher Hinton, Defensive Line (2019-21)

Miami Dolphins

-Chase Winovich, Practice Squad Defensive End (2015-18)

Minnesota Vikings

-Josh Metellus, Safety (2016-19)

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks are the Orlando Magic of the NFL, as they are tied for the lead in former Wolverines on the roster.

-Mike Onwenu, Offensive Line (2016-19)

-Jabrill Peppers, Defensive Back (2014-16)

-Josh Uche, Linebacker (2016-19)

-Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Offensive Tackle (2015-17)

-Andrew Stueber, Practice Squad Offensive Lineman (2017-21)

New Orleans Saints

-Cesar Ruiz, Center/Guard (2017-19)

New York Giants

-Ben Bredeson, Guard (2016-19)

-Jalen Mayfield, Practice Squad Guard (2018-20)

Philadelphia Eagles

-Brandon Graham, Defensive End (2006-09)

With Brady now retired, Graham is the most-experienced Wolverine in the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers

-Mason Cole, Offensive Line (2014-17)

San Francisco 49ers

-Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver (2018-22)

-Jake Moody, Kicker (2018-22)

-Ambry Thomas, Cornerback (2017-19)

Seattle Seahawks

-Devin Bush, Linebacker (2016-18)

-Zach Charbonnet, Running Back (2019-20)

-Mike Morris, Defensive End (2019-22)

-Olu Oluwatimi, Center (2022)

-Bryan Mone, Defensive Tackle on Physically Unable to Perform List (2014-18)

Tennessee Titans

-Michael Dwumfour, Practice Squad Defensive Lineman (2016-19)

Washington Commanders

-Camaron Cheeseman, Long Snapper (2016-19)

-Khaleke Hudson, Line Backer (2016-19)