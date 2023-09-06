Michigan Reacts Survey: Will J.J. McCarthy break Michigan’s passing TD record?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re entering Week 2 of the college football season, and the Michigan Wolverines are headed for a home matchup with the UNLV Rebels.

J.J. McCarthy started the season strong with three passing touchdowns and 280 yards in a masterful performance. If he can keep that pace, he’ll have a shot at taking down the program record for the most passing touchdowns in a season. Currently, that is co-held by Chad Henne and Elvis Grbac with 25 passing touchdowns in 2004 and 1991, respectively.

After his performance against East Carolina, do you think McCarthy will break the program record?

While McCarthy was a stud, the Michigan pass rush did not earn a sack in the first week. The Pirates moved the ball quickly out of Mason Garcia’s hands, but this unit was one of the larger concerns for the team over the offseason. Undoubtedly, they’ll have more production over the next couple of weeks. But how many sacks do you think the team leader will have by the end of the season?

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter did a fine job as head coach against East Carolina, even with the team not earning any sacks. In Week 2, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh will call the game up to the half, and then running backs coach Mike Hart will finish the game.

Are you concerned that the Wolverines will have two different head coaches in this game?

