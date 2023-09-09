Game Thread: No. 2 Michigan vs. UNLV

The Michigan Wolverines come into their game against UNLV fresh off a 30-3 win over East Carolina last weekend. The Wolverines had little trouble in their first game without Jim Harbaugh, as J.J. McCarthy looked sharp and the defense limited the Pirates’ offense.

Today, they welcome the Rebels to town and will once again be a huge favorite in their second non-conference game.

The Rebels won their first game of the year, but they did it against FCS opponent Bryant. They won 44-14, but were actually outgained, 409-394.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. UNLV Rebels

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Location: Michigan Stadium Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Television: CBS

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -37.5; O/U: 57

Today’s question: What will J.J. McCarthy do for an encore?

McCarthy was great last Saturday going 26-of-30 for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He had said he felt as healthy as he has in a long time, and it showed. He looked sharp and comfortable in the pocket and did a great job throwing on the run, as well.

The Wolverines will look to get the ground game going, but they have to be encouraged by how McCarthy played. The question now is can he keep it up. He probably won’t have to do much, but it will be nice to see him have another great game.