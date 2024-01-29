Pro Blue: Four former Wolverines are heading to the Super Bowl

The conference championships have come and gone, and the Super Bowl is in two weeks. The big game will feature four former Michigan Wolverines — three on the San Francisco 49ers and one on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s your Pro Blue weekend after the AFC and NFC championship games.

Money Moody misses his first kick, but stays solid the rest of the game

Jake Moody did not get off to a good start for the Niners, missing his first attempt, a 48-yarder in the first quarter. He made a lot of Michigan fans who are also Lions fans very happy.

He did make an extra point in that first half, and nailed a 43-yarder to cap off the first drive of the second half before making two more extra points in the third quarter as the Niners came roaring back.

Moody also got the scoring started in the fourth quarter, with a 33-yard field goal to give the Niners their first lead at 27-24 with just under 10 minutes to play. He also nailed the extra point on San Fran’s final touchdown of the game. Overall, he really did redeem himself after that first miss.

He’s one of three former Wolverines heading to the Super Bowl. Cornerback Ambry Thomas NEARLY had a pick before Jameson Williams grabbed it away on the very next drive. He did tweak his ankle on that same drive, and finished the game with six tackles, five of them solo.

Former Wolverines help Lions to first NFC championship game since 1991

One of the best seasons in franchise history came to an end for the Detroit Lions, who blew a 17-point halftime lead to fall to the Niners.

They wouldn’t have gotten to that NFC Championship Game without contributions from three Wolverines, one of which made his first Pro Bowl.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was on a tear heading into this game, didn’t record a tackle on Sunday, but did record two passes defended after batting down a pair of attempts in the first half. The Pro Bowl pass rusher had a huge year for the Lions, and will undeniably be apart of this team’s future.

Also for the Lions, Graham Glasgow started at right guard and helped the Lions rush for 182 yards and three rushing touchdowns, with all those scores coming in the first half. He was part of a Detroit offensive line that only gave up two sacks. Donovan Peoples-Jones, who joined the team midseason after a trade with the Cleveland Browns, returned one punt for 10 yards.

A few notes on defensive players

In the win over the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna had two tackles and two quarterback hits. He’s made some big-time contributions on defense for the Chiefs in this Super Bowl run, racking up 50 tackles and 6.5 sacks this season, but he has yet to record a sack in the postseason.

Linebacker Josh Ross was activated from the practice squad for the Ravens. He appeared in two games last season, but he didn’t record a statistic in the game against the Chiefs.

Wolverines to watch in the Super Bowl

Jake Moody, Ambry Thomas and Ronnie Bell will face Mike Danna and the Kansas City Chiefs in two Sundays at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.