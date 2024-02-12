Pro Blue: Jake Moody is perfect on field goals in Super Bowl debut

The NFL season has come to a close, and one former Michigan Wolverine — defensive end Mike Danna — is a Super Bowl champion.

Four former Michigan Wolverines were active for the game, with one holding a Super Bowl record for a short period of time. Let’s get into it for the final edition of Pro Blue for the the NFL season.

Money Moody, Super Bowl edition

In a fairly boring first half, former Michigan kicker Jake Moody kicked off the scoring with a 55-yard field goal. Until Harrison Butker made a 57-yarder in the second half, this was the longest made field goal in Super Bowl history.

Jake Moody drills a 55-yard field goal, the longest FG in Super Bowl history.



Moody has been shaky in his first career postseason, missing a field goal in his first two playoff games, wins over the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Seeing him nail this one and get back to his Money Moody status was nice to see. To say Michigan fans were excited about it is an understatement.

Jake Moody is a legend



Moody also made his extra point attempt on the lone touchdown of the first half. He had an extra point blocked in the second half, but the Northville, Michigan native was excellent in the clutch. He also nailed a 53-yarder to take the lead with 1:53 left in regulation, as well as a 27-yarder to take the lead in overtime.

Jake Moody converts and 49ers lead, 22-19. Chiefs get the ball back with a chance to score.



People clowned the Niners for taking Moody in the third round last April, but making kicks like he did in this game shuts a lot of those people up.

Before the postseason, Moody made 21-of-25 field goal attempts, including a long of 57 yards. He also made every extra point of the season up until the blocked one last night, so he finished the season 60-of-61. With 123 points, he broke the Niners rookie record.

In his career at Michigan, he made all 148 of his extra point attempts, and made 69 of his 84 field goal attempts, including 52 of his 60 attempts in his final two seasons.

Money Moody is alive and well, and with how good this Niners team is, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s making kicks on a stage this bright again.

Other stats from Michigan players

-Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna had three tackles, one of them solo. He’s been with the Chiefs for four seasons and now has two Super Bowl rings.

-Niners cornerback Ambry Thomas was benched for this game, and did not record a statistic in the traditional box score. Wide receiver and special teams player Ronnie Bell was a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl.