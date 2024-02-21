Michigan Mock Draft Roundup: J.J. McCarthy’s draft position could be solidifying

As we hurtle closer to April’s NFL Draft, several prospects are beginning to have their spots solidified in mock drafts. One of those players is Michigan’s star quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.

At this point in the process, McCarthy has been pegged in most drafts to go around pick 12 or 13, right in the sweet spot for quarterback-needy teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. In last week’s edition of the mock draft roundup, we even saw him go as high as No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. While his position could be debated, one thing’s for sure — McCarthy should be a first-round pick.

While McCarthy’s status looks like a safe bet, the same can’t be said about every prospect in the draft pool, and with big events like pro days and the NFL Combine still to come, don’t be surprised to see some big shifts moving forward.

For now, let’s take a look at where Michigan’s prospects stand in the latest mock drafts.

Daniel Jeremiah - NFL.com

No. 8 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta is certainly in need of a quarterback this offseason, with the team in a bit of quarterback purgatory with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Jeremiah notes the franchise is set to “be aggressive when it comes to finding a quarterback in this year’s draft,” making McCarthy a suitable option for them at No. 8 overall.

Dan Parr - NFL.com

No. 10 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Las Vegas Raiders

In this draft, J.J. McCarthy ends up with one of his familiar suitors in the Raiders. However, Parr predicts the silver and black trade up to get their franchise quarterback, a logical move with teams like the Vikings and Broncos in the same range.

Parr notes in his analysis something that could trigger this how former Wolverine Tom Brady is due to become a minority owner of the Raiders. It also would make sense for the Raiders to be aggressive, considering the team can’t afford to continue to waste Davante Adams’ talent with subpar quarterback play.

Kyle Stackpole - CBS

No. 13 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Las Vegas Raiders

The fit in Las Vegas just seems to good for McCarthy, as the Raiders are badly in need of their new franchise quarterback. The fact the Raiders seem to be going towards a hard reset with a new head coach and general manager makes it seem more likely they’d go for a new quarterback as well.

In his analysis, Stackpole cites McCarthy’s strong arm and athleticism as traits that make him an admirable prospect. Those are certainly traits McCarthy displays and are a big reason why Michigan was able to have success through the air (at least on an efficiency basis) in recent years. The Raiders would me making a wise choice to select McCarthy as their franchise quarterback.

Marcus Mosher - 33rd Team

No. 12 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Denver Broncos

Yet another popular selection for McCarthy, and right in his current sweet spot. Mosher mentions McCarthy is locked in as the No. 4 quarterback in the draft, and has a chance to move into the top-10. That thought will depend on how aggressive teams are willing to be.

No. 49 Overall - Wide receiver Roman Wilson to the Cincinnati Bengals

This is a fit we haven’t yet seen, but it makes a ton of sense given the impending free agency of Tee Higgins and the decline of the aging Tyler Boyd. Roman Wilson’s solid Senior Bowl showing made it seem more likely he could be picked higher, and here, he would be a nice secondary target alongside star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

No. 50 Overall - Linebacker Junior Colson to the Philadelphia Eagles

This is another pairing we saw in last week’s edition of the mock draft roundup. It would make plenty of sense, too, given the Eagles’ need at linebacker. Colson would have the chance to feast behind the team’s disruptive defensive line, and would have the chance to showcase his athleticism and coverage skills with the potential to start right away.

No. 52 Overall - Defensive back Mike Sainristil to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The later half of the second round seems to be the ceiling right now in the draft for defensive back Mike Sainristil, but this could improve with a good combine and pro day. Sainristil is a gritty and hard-nosed defender despite his stature and relative inexperience on that side of the ball, but something about his pairing with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers culture just seems right.

No. 55 Overall - Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins to the Cleveland Browns

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the league this year, but that wouldn’t stop them from adding to their defensive line. The athletic Kris Jenkins would fit nicely into the Browns 4-3 scheme and could be a part of a dominant defensive front that already features the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson and superstar Myles Garrett.