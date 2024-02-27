How Nico Collins became PFF’s No. 3 ranked WR for 2023 season

It took three years into his NFL career, but former Michigan Wolverines Nico Collins had his breakout season in 2023. He surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time and had 80 receptions on 109 targets and eight touchdowns, finishing in the top-10 in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Thanks to his high level of play, Pro Football Focus ranked Collins as the No. 3 wide receiver in the NFL this past season with a 91.4 rating:

“Collins ranked second in the NFL with an average of 3.11 yards per route run in 2023. It was a career year for the third-year Michigan product, who dropped just four of the 130 catchable passes thrown his way and forced 22 missed tackles on 126 receptions.”

The only two players ranked higher than him were Tyreek Hill and Brandon Aiyuk, the latter of whom finished just .1 higher than Collins.

So how did Collins go from a 400-yard player his first two seasons to a top-10 wide receiver in year three? Well, it was a combination of things.

At the top of the list is the addition of Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback C.J. Stroud. The unlikely connection between an Ohio State Buckeye and Michigan Wolverine became one of the top QB-WR duos in the NFL. The Texans have seemingly found a star in Stroud, and Collins finally saw the benefits of having top notch quarterback play.

The Texans also let Collins be more than just a vertical threat. The game plan got the ball in his hands all over the field. Take a look at the variety of areas he recorded receptions in 2023:

Nico Collins Route/Target Map for 2023 Regular Season per NGS #Texans

green: completion

red: interception

blue: touchdown

white: incompletion pic.twitter.com/wfP2vElXJu — TexansCap (@TexansCap) February 22, 2024

Another thing that helped was the emergence of rookie wide receiver Tank Dell, and then his eventual season-ending injury. Early on, Collins saw nine or more targets in three of the first four games. From Weeks 5-10, when Dell began commanding more attention, Collins only hit that mark twice. Once Dell went down with his injury, Collins re-emerged as the top option, catching four touchdowns and going for more than 100 yards in three of his last seven games played. His clutch performance of nine receptions (nine targets) for 195 yards and one touchdown helped propel the team to the NFL Playoffs.

Houston also had one of the worst running games in the league, averaging less than 100 yards per game and only 3.7 yards per carry. Bobby Slowik, the team’s offensive coordinator, probably isn’t happy with those numbers, but they were still a playoff team without a consistent running game this past season.

Slowik has been credited with the development of both Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. The 49ers’ offense has played really well to both Aiyuk and Samuel’s strengths over the last few seasons, and the Texans will be trying to replicate that in Houston with Collins and Dell.

Whether Collins will be the No. 1 receiver or second behind Dell, he should be in a position to continue to grow along with Stroud and this offense. A career year in 2023 and a top-three positional ranking by PFF is a great start.