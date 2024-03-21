A Michigan defensive player was once again at the top of Pro Football Focus headlines this week when the aggregate ranked its top-10 returning linebackers for the 2024 season. This time it was newcomer Jaishawn Barham, who transferred from Maryland to Michigan this winter.

Per PFF, Barham is the No. 5 returning linebacker in the nation. He is a lock for substantial playing time this fall with both Michael Barrett and Junior Colson off to the draft.

Top 10 Returning Linebackers for the 2024 Season



(Via: @MaxChadwickCFB) pic.twitter.com/WEMD7zDniG — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 20, 2024

“Barham broke onto the scene as a true freshman in 2022, placing fifth among Power Five linebackers with an 83.1 PFF coverage grade,” PFF said. “He finished the season as the seventh-most valuable linebacker in the country according to PFF’s wins above-average metric.

“Barham was limited by injuries as a sophomore and posted just a 44.7 PFF coverage grade this past season. He’ll try to rebound at a new home in 2024, as he transferred from Maryland to Michigan in December.”

New Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham over the past two seasons:



〽️ 76.7 PFF Grade

〽️ 52 Defensive Stops

〽️ 38 QB Pressures

〽️ 18% Win Rate pic.twitter.com/cc7Sn7hAWw — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 20, 2024

The Wolverines have plenty to be excited about in Barham. He excelled during his two-year career at Maryland, where he amassed 98 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and an interception in 23 games.

This past season, Barham saw a slight dip in his production, but was still one of Maryland’s top playmakers. He finished tied for second on the team in sacks (three) and tied for first in quarterback hits (three). Barham’s 37 tackles — three of those for loss — ranked sixth-best on the team. Notably, he also recorded his first career interception in the penultimate game of the season against J.J. McCarthy.

A 6-foot-4 linebacker who can cover a lot of ground, Barham has good instincts and doesn’t have a problem disrupting opposing offenses. He’ll likely be expected to take over Michael Barrett’s WILL linebacker role this fall.

For now, it sounds as though Barham has hit the ground running and is doing what he can to immerse himself in the Wolverines blue-collar culture. During this week’s In The Trenches podcast, new Michigan linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary said the former Terrapin has remained teachable despite his previous success.

“I think the biggest thing with Jaishawn and what you can respect — he does come in with some Big Ten stripes — but you wouldn’t know that with him walking in the building.” Jean-Mary said. “He wants to immerse himself in this Michigan culture and wants to be a part of the Michigan defense. I think with that mentality, I expect him to have a great year and be even more productive wearing the maize and blue.”

Barham’s inclusion doesn’t mark the first time PFF has taken an interest in the Wolverines this offseason. Of the preseason lists that have been released so far, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant ranked as the No. 1 and No. 6 returning defensive tackles, respectively, while Rod Moore was the No. 5 returning safety. Will Johnson was graded as the No. 3 returning cornerback and Josaiah Stewart was No. 9 among returning edge rushers. Colston Loveland was also the No. 1 returning tight end in college football.