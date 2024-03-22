NFL Draft Profile: Michael Barrett looks to bring his winning ways to the next level

After a six-year run in Ann Arbor, Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett is off to the 2024 NFL Draft. A high school quarterback, Barrett came to Michigan as a three-star recruit as a part of the 2018 recruiting class. After transitioning to the defensive side of the ball — as both a viper and traditional linebacker — Barrett served as a fixture on several dominant Wolverine defenses en route to becoming the winningest player in the history of Michigan’s program, playing in 52 wins.

With all that said, there’s still another chapter for Barrett as he moves to the professional ranks, so let’s have a look at where he stacks up in this year’s linebacker class.

The Basics

Age: 24

Height: 5’ 11’

Weight: 233 pounds

Arm Length: 32 1/8”

Hand Size: 8 1/2”

Strengths

Brings plenty of experience, starting for the last three seasons, and showing improvement each season.

A good tackler that can certainly pop ball carriers and demonstrates sound technique — also impressive given that he wasn’t a full-time defender until college.

Shown to be a solid defender in zone coverage and average at worst in man coverage.

Also brings good athleticism to the table, which could make him a lock for a roster spot on special teams.

Weaknesses

One of the draft’s older prospects, as he turned 24 years old in December.

A bit on the small side for an off-ball linebacker.

Has shown some deficiencies in the run game, as he has struggled to get downhill and take on bigger blockers.

Instincts and anticipation in the run game aren’t the best, as he’s had a tendency to get fooled by counters and misdirections.

Profile and Outlook

When he first came to Michigan in 2018, it was a bit unknown how Michael Barrett was going to make an impact on the field. He represented a solid athlete with potential, a good block of clay that any football coach would love to mold into something. Fortunately, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan opted to move Barrett to defense, where he has been a standout, especially over the last three seasons.

While Barrett might be a bit overshadowed by fellow Michigan linebacker Junior Colson in the draft process, he found plenty of success on the field. Barrett earned All-Big Ten honors for the second-consecutive year with 65 tackles and three sacks. He would also force three fumbles, recover two, and breakup two passes.

When looking at Barrett as a prospect, the main thing that’s tough to avoid is his age. Barrett just turned 24 in December, and while it’s not unheard of for older prospects to be drafted highly, it’s still not very common. Additionally, Barrett has had some deficiencies in the run game, such as shedding blocks and poor instincts that might prevent him from being an every-down defender at the next level.

However, Barrett has shown to be a weapon in the pass game, as he shows solid skills in both man and zone coverage. He has also been a solid tackler throughout his college career with good technique and plenty of pop in his pads. This skillset can make him at least a solid contributor on special teams that can earn a roster spot even in his first year.

Sleeper Alert



Michigan LB Michael Barrett is flying under the radar as a potential draft steal.



Currently projected as an undrafted free agent, his IGA Score™ of 99.6 screams untapped potential. At 5'11" and 233 lbs, Barrett combines a solid frame with exceptional range,… pic.twitter.com/xH49WujQWZ — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) March 16, 2024

Right now, this class of off-ball linebackers hasn’t gotten much love around the draft industry. The top names include Payton Wilson (North Carolina State), Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M), and the aforementioned Colson. Barrett doesn’t crack the top tier, and currently seems penciled in as a day-three pick.

With that being said, Barrett has a chance to provide value to NFL rosters. His biggest red flags seem to be his age and size limitations, and not necessarily issues with his play. While he might have his deficiencies in the run game, he can still provide some value against the pass and can be a fixture on special teams for any organization.