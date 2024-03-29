NEW: Jim Harbaugh bobblehead available from our friends at FOCO

Still living off the National Championship high? Same here. And if you still have some money left over from purchasing a ton of natty gear (guilty as charged), then you have got to check out the latest release from FOCO — the Jim Harbaugh Michigan 2024 Round Base Bighead.

The bobblehead features Harbaugh wearing a Michigan gear in a celebrating action pose atop a Michigan field stripe base. The bobblehead — which goes for $65 — stands at 9.5 inches tall and is individually numbered out of 244 units to increase the collectability.

And if for some reason you’re still bitter about Harbaugh going to the NFL, there are plenty of other bobbleheads available on FOCO’s website.

And in case you’re not familiar with FOCO, they are a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise that has more than 20 years in the industry. The company sells apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items and much more.

Click here to get your Harbaugh bobblehead today!