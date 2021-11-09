The College Football Playoff committee released their second installment of rankings for the 2021 season tonight. As expected, the Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 after blowing out Missouri 43-6. However, the order behind them has already changed from last week.

Alabama remains No. 2, Oregon moved up to No. 3 (No. 4 last week), and Ohio State is up to No. 4 (No. 5 last week).

Cincinnati moved up to No. 5 (No. 6 last week).

Michigan moves up to No. 6 (No. 7 last week) and Michigan State (No. 3 last week) falls to No. 7 after losing to Purdue.

As far as the Big Ten is concerned, six teams remain ranked, however, one team fell from the rankings and one new team entered. Minnesota lost to Illinois dropping them out of the rankings and Purdue found its way in after toppling the previously No. 3 ranked Spartans.

The Big Ten teams were ranked as followed:

No. 4 Ohio State

No. 6 Michigan

No. 7 Michigan State

No. 18 Wisconsin

No. 19 Purdue

No. 20 Iowa

Including conference championships, four more weeks remain, and as shown in West Lafayette, no game can be taken for granted.

What do you think about the second installment of rankings and where Michigan is ranked by the College Football Playoff committee?