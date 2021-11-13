 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Jim Harbaugh, Erick All said following Michigan’s victory over Penn State

New, 9 comments

“You were born for this.”

By AndrewBailey
NCAA Football: Michigan at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines went into Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon and delivered arguably one of Jim Harbaugh’s biggest wins as head coach of the Wolverines. Michigan took down Penn State, 21-17, and continue to keep its hopes alive at the Big Ten East, a trip to Indianapolis, and so much more.

Harbaugh and tight end Erick All were just a couple of Wolverines who spoke to the media following the victory over Penn State. But before they got to the media, Harbaugh had this to offer in the locker room: “You were born for this. The way you guys fight is championship level.”

Harbaugh spoke about what he told quarterback Cade McNamara before their scoring drive:

Harbaugh on the outlook of Team 142:

Harbaugh summing up the victory perfectly with four words:

Junior tight end Erick All —who finished with four catches for 61 yards and the game-deciding touchdown— on an interaction with a Penn State player:

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...