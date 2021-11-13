What Jim Harbaugh, Erick All said following Michigan’s victory over Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines went into Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon and delivered arguably one of Jim Harbaugh’s biggest wins as head coach of the Wolverines. Michigan took down Penn State, 21-17, and continue to keep its hopes alive at the Big Ten East, a trip to Indianapolis, and so much more.
Harbaugh and tight end Erick All were just a couple of Wolverines who spoke to the media following the victory over Penn State. But before they got to the media, Harbaugh had this to offer in the locker room: “You were born for this. The way you guys fight is championship level.”
You were born for days like this. - @CoachJim4UM #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/l3uwoQFB0D— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 13, 2021
Harbaugh spoke about what he told quarterback Cade McNamara before their scoring drive:
Jim Harbaugh said he told Cade McNamara “You were born for this, you were BOOORN for drives like this.” Said McNamara was “cold-blooded” after that fumble.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 13, 2021
Harbaugh on the outlook of Team 142:
Jim Harbaugh says his team feels like “it’s just in its beginning” due to how many young players and first-time contributors are stepping up.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 13, 2021
Harbaugh summing up the victory perfectly with four words:
“How ‘bout those Wolverines?!” pic.twitter.com/Bkfo0Cs2Kt— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) November 13, 2021
Junior tight end Erick All —who finished with four catches for 61 yards and the game-deciding touchdown— on an interaction with a Penn State player:
Erick All: "One of the plays. No. 13 (Ellis Brooks), he told me, ‘We’ve been scouting you. We know your ankle’s messed up. You ain’t going nowhere.’ Like trying to get in my head.”— angelique (@chengelis) November 13, 2021
Loading comments...