The College Football Playoff committee released their third installment of rankings for the 2021 season tonight. The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams overall remain unchanged.

Georgia is followed again by: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State. No. 5 Cincinnati, No. 6 Michigan, and No. 7 Michigan State.

Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, and Wake Forest round out the Top 10.

The Big Ten now only has five teams ranked after Purdue’s stay was cut short following their 59-31 loss to Ohio State last Saturday.

The Big Ten teams were ranked as followed:

No. 4 Ohio State

No. 6 Michigan

No. 7 Michigan State

No. 15 Wisconsin

No. 17 Iowa

Three weeks remain before the final rankings, but chaos is looming especially in the Big Ten this weekend.

What do you think about the third installment of rankings and where Michigan is ranked by the College Football Playoff committee?