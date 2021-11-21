Handing out Game Balls for Michigan’s Dominant Victory over Maryland

After the emotional victory at Penn State last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines traveled to College Park to face the Maryland Terrapins. While not a threat on paper, the Terrapins represented the ultimate trap game before the showdown with Ohio State in Ann Arbor.

Maryland started the season 4-0, but has since gone 1-5 to find itself once again fighting for bowl eligibility. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is a gunslinger, but is prone to throwing interceptions (entered leading the Big Ten).

Defensively, the Terrapins feature the No. 102 ranked scoring defense and do as much praying as tackling against the elite of the Big Ten. Saturday was no different.

The Wolverines scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game and were propelled to victory by an explosive 28-point third quarter.

Michigan leaves College Park 10-1 after a 59-18 victory, now let’s hand out some game balls.

Donovan Edwards

True freshman running back Donovan Edwards had a total of 155 (14 from receiving) yards from scrimmage on the season entering Saturday’s game against Maryland. While most expected Edwards to contribute without the do-it-all rotational running back Blake Corum, none saw this performance coming.

Edwards finished the day with 10 catches for 170 yards (Michigan running back record) and one touchdown. The emergence of Edwards gives quarterback Cade McNamara a new versatile weapon that could be deployed even more against Ohio State.

Donnie was not out of his element on Saturday.

DJ Turner

Despite only becoming a starter in the middle of the season, Turner is now tied for the team lead in interceptions (2) with safety Dax Hill.

Turner’s interception in this one came late in the third quarter and unlike his first, this time, he was able to take this one back to the crib for a touchdown and extended the Michigan lead to 52-18.

Not bad for a player in his fifth career start.

Special Teams

Have a day, Jay Harbaugh!

The head coach’s son and special teams coordinator saw his unit block a punt and return a kick for a touchdown against Maryland. The latter will be featured on highlight reels for years to come.

The Terrapins attempted a shorter pooch kick that was fielded by Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett. Barrett — the former high school quarterback — launched a pass across the field to wide open Michigan wide receiver/return specialist AJ Henning.

Henning shot down the sideline like a missile, outran every defender and scored the first return touchdown of the year for the Wolverines.

All three sides of the ball are peaking at just the right time for the Michigan Wolverines,