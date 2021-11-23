Michigan moves into the top 5 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The College Football Playoff committee released their fourth installment of rankings for the 2021 season tonight. The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 for the fourth straight week, but there was a major shake-up behind the SEC powerhouse.

Ohio State jumped to No. 2 (previously No. 4), Alabama fell one spot to No. 3 and Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 4.

Oregon fell from No. 3 to No. 11 following their 38-7 loss to Utah.

The Michigan Wolverines moved up to No. 5 and Notre Dame moved up to No.6.

Oklahoma State, Baylor Ole Miss and Oklahoma round out the top 10.

The Big Ten again has five teams ranked as followed:

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 5 Michigan

No. 12 Michigan State

No. 14 Wisconsin

No. 16 Iowa

Two weeks remain before the final rankings, but Michigan fans know the only thing that matters is Ohio State. The College Football Playoff begins Saturday in Ann Arbor.

What do you think about the rankings and where Michigan is ranked by the College Football Playoff committee?