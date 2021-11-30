Michigan officially in the top 4 in CFP after win over Ohio State

The College Football Playoff committee released their penultimate installment of rankings for the 2021 season tonight. The Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 1 ahead of their SEC Conference Championship game with Alabama, but for the second straight week, there was a shake-up behind them.

This time caused by that team up north.

The Michigan Wolverines moved up to No. 2 after beating Ohio State, while Alabama and Cincinnati remained at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Oklahoma State moved up to No. 5 and Notre Dame remained at No. 6.

Ohio State, Ole Miss, Baylor, and Oregon round out the top 10.

The Big Ten only has four teams ranked after Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota:

No. 2 Michigan

No. 7 Ohio State

No. 11 Michigan State

No. 13 Iowa

This is the last week of rankings before the College Football Playoff will be set in stone. Can Michigan beat Iowa, secure their first Big Ten Championship since 2004, and earn their first ever College Football Playoff berth?

What do you think about the latest installment of rankings and where Michigan is ranked by the College Football Playoff committee?