The Michigan Wolverines are expected to be well represented in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. If even one Michigan player is selected in the first round, it will be the fourth consecutive year a Wolverine has been taken on the first night.

In 2021, the Indianapolis Colts selected defensive end Kwity Paye at pick No. 21. In 2020, the New Orleans Saints selected center Cesar Ruiz at pick No. 24. In 2019, a pair of Michigan defenders were selected in the first round — the Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker Devin Bush at pick No. 10 and the Green Bay Packers selected defensive end Rashan Gary at No. 12.

Six Wolverines have gone on to become first round picks under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The other two first rounders came in 2017 when the Cleveland Browns selected hybrid safety Jabrill Peppers at pick No. 25 and the Dallas Cowboys selected defensive end Taco Charlton at No. 28.

The three names to watch for in the first round are defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker David Ojabo and safety Daxton Hill.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hutchinson currently has the second best odds to be selected first overall (+140) only trailing Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (+100). Ojabo currently has the 20th-best odds to be selected first overall (+9000) and Hill is currently unlisted.

Here is how several outlets see these Wolverines being selected in the NFL Draft:

CBS

Ryan Wilson: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 to the Detroit Lions, David Ojabo at No. 15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Daxton Hill at No. 25 to the Baltimore Ravens

Chris Trapasson: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 to the Detroit Lions, David Ojabo at No. 16 to the Denver Broncos, Daxton Hill in the second round

Josh Edwards: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, David Ojabo at No. 23 to the Los Angeles Chargers, Daxton Hill in the second round

ESPN

Todd McShay: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 to the Detroit Lions, David Ojabo at No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles, Daxton Hill in the second round

PFF

Austin Gayle: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 to the Detroit Lions, David Ojabo at No. 20 to the Buffalo Bills, Daxton Hill in the second round

Pro Football Network

Adam H. Beasley: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, David Ojabo at No. 18 to the Cleveland Browns, Daxton Hill at No. 20 to the Buffalo Bills