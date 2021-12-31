One final look at betting odds for Michigan vs. Georgia

The Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to kick off tonight in the Orange Bowl/College Football Playoff with the victor advancing to the play the winner of Alabama and Cincinnati.

The Wolverines are currently riding a five-game winning streak in which they have defeated opponents by an average of 24 points per game. Georgia had been the consensus No. 1 team for most of the college football season before a double digit loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Despite backing into the College Football Playoff, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the the Bulldogs favored by 7.5 points over Michigan. The over/under is currently set at 45.

The Wolverines have been excellent against the spread this season at 11-2, while Georgia has seen mixed results at 8-5.

As decorated as both programs are, Michigan and Georgia have only faced each other twice. The Wolverines took home victory 26-0 in 1957 and the Bulldogs evened the series at one a piece with a 15-7 victory in 1965.

A lot has changed in 56 years, so who takes the series lead tonight?

Do you plan on wagering any of your Christmas money on the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff? Any tasty parlays going under the radar? Share your best bets below in the comments!