First NFL Mock Draft roundup of the offseason for the Michigan Wolverines

While the football season is over for Team 142 and the Michigan Wolverines, NFL Draft season is just getting underway. A few Wolverines are expected to be drafted in the first round and several others will be selected in the middle-to-late rounds.

Although a lot will change between now and the NFL Draft on April 28, first round projections are already beginning to take shape while entire mock drafts will come together in the coming months.

Let’s take a look at where the latest mock drafts have the Wolverines being selected:

CBS

Josh Edwards: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 to the Detroit Lions, David Ojabo at No. 31 to the Kansas City Chiefs

PFF

Eric Eager: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, David Ojabo at No. 14 to the Philadelphia Eagles

Pro Football Network

Dalton Miller: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, David Ojabo at No. 10 to the Atlanta Falcons, Daxton Hill at No. 30 to the Dallas Cowboys

Walter Football

Walter Media Consensus: Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 to the Detroit Lions, David Ojabo at No. 11 to the Denver Broncos, Daxton Hill in Round 2 at No. 51 to the Philadelphia Eagles

The only outlet with Hill in the first round up Pro Football Network as of now, while Walter Football has him in the mid-to-late second round. Meanwhile, Hutch and Ojabo are clear cut first round guys, and are more likely to declare for the NFL Draft than anyone else.