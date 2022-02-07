Michigan OL Andrew Stueber impresses at Senior Bowl

With Michigan running back Hassan Haskins withdrawing from participation due to a lingering ankle injury, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber was the lone representative for the Wolverines at Saturday’s Senior Bowl.

Practice reps are vastly more important than the actual game for linemen, and Stueber did not waste time standing out among the hopeful future NFL players.

Leading up to the game, Stueber displayed his trademark physicality and exceptional hands that were a staple of his Michigan tenure. Moreover, Stueber demonstrated improvements since we last saw him play against Georgia on Dec. 31.

Here, Stueber demonstrated a beautifully dominating snatch-trap technique on UConn defensive lineman Travis Jones.

Pretty rep from Stueber using a snatch on Jones

Against Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall, Stueber did an excellent job defending against Hall’s counter spin move. Keep in mind, secondary and counter moves were dinged as a weakness for Stueber entering the 2022 NFL Draft cycle.

Andrew Stueber vs Logan Hall. Stueber is having a great first day

Same block against Hall, but from a different angle. Watch Stueber’s improved footwork and lateral quickness (other documented weak areas) as he battles the counter and finishes with power.

Michigan’s Andrew Stueber showing off patience, balance, independent hand usage and quiet feet. Finishes the rep!



Had an awesome day today!

In perhaps the most viral clip of the week regarding Stueber, he served a fresh pancake for rival Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett. Once contact is initiated, Stueber’s sticky hands drove Garrett down with ferocity until hitting the turf.

Andrew Stueber vs. Haskell Garrett

Stueber has been widely projected as a Day 3 pick by most pundits due to an inevitable position change at the next level to the interior offensive line. All the reps of Stueber above are from the interior and display the level of versatility NFL scouts were hoping for.

Three of the biggest concerns for Andrew Stueber at the next level were: position change, lateral quickness and counter moves. He demonstrated progression at Senior Bowl practices show in just five weeks and only improved his NFL Draft position.

While Stueber will not vault into the first round, he has an outside chance to make it into the third round. With a strong performance at his Pro Day and the NFL Draft combine, he could become the steal of Day 2.