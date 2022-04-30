Josh Ross signs with Baltimore Ravens as UDFA

After 262 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Michigan linebacker Josh Ross did not hear his name called. But, he did not have to wait long for a chance to come calling soon after. Ross officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens a few hours after the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Despite going undrafted, Ross was a priority signing and is expected to contend for a reserve spot with the organization.

The former Michigan captain is the third Wolverine inside linebacker to make the leap to the pro’s in the last four years (Devin Bush - 2019; Cameron McGrone - 2021).

Josh’s older brother James could not quite stick at the next level, but found his calling in coaching. James Ross was just recently announced as the new outside linebackers coach by the University of Cincinnati. Prior to this position, Ross was a UM graduate assistant for three years and worked at Hope College as a linebackers coach last season.

While the younger Josh has his work cut out for him at the next level, his senior season offered a glimpse into his potential. Ross lead the team with 106 tackles (54 solo) and also added 9 tackles-for-loss.

While often overlooked, Ross’s third down stop against running back Treyveon Henderson on Ohio State’s opening drive of the second half was one of the single most impact plays of the season.

Ross is capable of shining in the biggest moments and for once, we are all rooting for little brother.