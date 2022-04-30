Brad Hawkins signs with Atlanta Falcons as UDFA

Former Michigan Wolverines safety Brad Hawkins was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons following the 2022 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent.

The most prolific player in UM program history — Hawkins appeared in a record 51 games — is the latest Wolverine safety to make the leap to the NFL.

Hawkins joins Jarrod Wilson (2016), Delano Hill (2017), Josh Metellus (2020) and former positional teammate Daxton Hill, who was drafted in the first round this weekend, as other safeties drafted in the Jim Harbaugh era.

As a senior, Hawkins accounted for 60 total tackles (41 solo), three tackles-for-loss, and two forced fumbles, including a game-winning one on the road at Nebraska.

Tied with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was fighting for extra yards on a third-and-one rushing attempt. As he is fighting, Hawkins comes down, rips the ball out, scoops it up, and it returns it 15 yards to set the Wolverines up in the red zone for the eventual game-winning field goal.

Hawkins was never the flashiest of players, but these types of plays coupled with his consistency are why he should be able to carve out a contributing role in the NFL.