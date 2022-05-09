Predicting Michigan’s 2022 Starting Offense

The 2022 Michigan offense will look very familiar to the 2021 unit with only three starters departing the program. Fortunately for the Wolverines, each one of the departed starters (Hassan Haskins, Andrew Stueber, Andrew Vastardis) played at a position that is at a premium for Michigan in terms of depth and talent.

However, there will still be battles at key positions including quarterback with the continued rise of JJ McCarthy and wide receiver, with the return of Ronnie Bell and emerging star Andrel Anthony further settling into his own.

With that said, here is the way-too-early-but-91%-accurate offensive depth chart prediction for the start of the 2022 season.

Quarterback - Cade McNamara

To quote Ric Flair: “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.”

Will JJ McCarthy be able to stay healthy long enough to unseat the Big Ten-winning quarterback in fall camp? A shoulder injury suffered in the spring delayed this battle, so for now, the nod for the opener has to be to Cade McNamara.

Running Back - Blake Corum

Much like last year, this is more of a 1A and 1B situation. Last year it was Haskins and Corum, this year it’s Corum and Donovan Edwards. Only difference for Corum this season is that BC is now A.

Wide Receiver - Ronnie Bell

HE’S BACK!

Wide Receiver - Cornelius Johnson

Michigan’s leading receiver from a year ago has still never quite reached his potential. CJ has all of the tools necessary to be a star, but has struggled at times with separation and drops. If he puts it all together, he could lead the team in receiving yards again. If he continues to struggle, Andrel Anthony could usurp him in the fall.

Wide Receiver - AJ Henning/ Roman Wilson

This position is all about personnel and play calling. Henning is always dangerous with the ball in his hands and head coach Jim Harbaugh has alluded to using him like Deebo Samuel this year. Hopefully, he doesn’t become as disgruntled as the 49ers’ star playing wide receiver and running back.

Roman Wilson is the team’s deep threat and an absolute burner down the field. Wilson is also the more sure-handed of the two receivers and better at gaining separation.

Tight End - Erick All

Lock. All and TE-2 Luke Schoonmaker comprise the most complete tight end duo in the Big Ten.

Left Tackle - Ryan Hayes

Lock.

Left Guard - Trevor Keegan

Lock.

Center - Olu Oluwatimi

Sophomore Greg Crippen will prevent Oluwatimi from coasting, but the Virginia transfer was a Rimington Award finalist last year and is the most talented center at Michigan since Cesar Ruiz.

Right Guard - Zak Zinter

Lock.

Right Tackle - Trente Jones

Jones and Karsen Barnhart will battle for this position until the first snap of the season, but from all indications in the spring, it is now Jones’s job to lose. While both will have a role this season, but Jones will be the starter against Colorado State.