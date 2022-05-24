JJ McCarthy provides update on shoulder injury rehab

While hosting his first annual football Mega Camp in Chicago, Michigan Wolverines sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy provided an optimistic update on his injured throwing shoulder to The Athletic’s Austin Meek.

“The arm’s progressing in a positive direction, so that’s all I can ask for.”

Despite dealing with a frustrating injury, McCarthy has used this time as a learning opportunity to progress and mature as a competitor. When discussing his rehab and the process of recovering McCarthy offered:

“I mean its been great. It’s taught me so many other things than just arm care and recovery. It’s taught me so much patience; taught me so much moderation and efficiency that I missed because I was always the guy who is working hard, hard, hard, always doing more, more, more. And that sometimes is not the best thing for you. It’s being efficient and doing the right things at the right time and not overdoing it.”

As a true freshman, McCarthy completed 34-of-59 passes for 517 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in limited playing time. The five-star recruit quickly became a fan-favorite last season because of his rocket arm and advanced demeanor as a leader.

McCarthy — who was limited in spring practices due to his shoulder — appears to be on track to compete with Cade McNamara for the starting quarterback position in fall camp.