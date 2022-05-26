Six Michigan Football kickoff times revealed for 2022 season

We are officially 100 days from the start of Michigan Wolverines football and now we can even count down the hours on the new season.

We've got dates

We've got times ⏰

We've got TV info #B1GFootball is coming! https://t.co/trzuE1ENoj pic.twitter.com/JRIHEN6ViP — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) May 26, 2022

What We Know:

Michigan vs. Colorado State, 9/3, 12:00 PM, on ABC

Michigan vs. Hawaii, 9/10, 8:00 PM, on Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Connecticut, 9/17, 12:00 PM, on ABC

Michigan vs. Maryland (Homecoming), 9/24, 12:00 PM, FOX or FS1

Michigan at Indiana (Homecoming), 10/7, 12:00 PM, TBD

Michigan at Ohio State, 11/26, 12:00 PM, FOX

Week 1 Takeaways

Michigan again opens the season at noon, but this time with Colorado State. The Wolverines are 1-0 lifetime against the Rams, with the lone victory coming in 1994.

This week’s highlight match-up is clearly Notre Dame traveling to Columbus to face the Buckeyes. This is the site of next season’s first College Gameday and will be our first true glimpse into the Marcus Freeman era as the head coach of the Irish.

Week 2 Takeaways

A night game...against Hawaii...WHY?! For the second straight year, Michigan will face a west coast team in the second slot of the season in a night game. However, this game will not have even a fraction of the hype as last year’s contest against Washington. The Wolverines last faced Hawaii in 2016 when they pummeled the Rainbow Warriors, 63-3.

The 3:30 game between Wisconsin and Washington State is intriguing. Mike Leach’s air raid offense vs. Jim Leonhard’s smothering defense will comprise perhaps the single greatest styles clash between any two Power 5 teams.

Week 3 Takeaways

Michigan last played the UCONN Huskies in the Brady Hoke era. The Wolverines won both meetings: 30-10 in 2010 and 24-21 in a frustrating signal of things to come in 2013.

Penn State completes their home-and-home when they travel south to face Auburn and Michigan State heads west to face the Washington Huskies.

Additional

Maryland, Indiana, and Ohio State (of course) are all scheduled for noon and that is the best time for football to be played. No notes.

What do you think of the schedule announcement?