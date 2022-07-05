Projecting Michigan football’s depth chart ahead of fall camp

The month of July for football fans is a month of speculation, optimism, pessimism, boredom, hope and every hypothetical question under the summer sun. My recent favorite, “If you are drafting an All-Harbaugh era offense to beat an All-Ohio State defense of the same era, what does your staring 11 and five rotational players off the bench look like?”

Man, I love a good hypothetical. Please send in your answers to the question above.

The 2022 Michigan Wolverines still face several questions — mostly on defense — but after the spring game, the two-deep rotation is starting to become clear.

You already know the obvious ones, but who will start in the secondary? How will the receiver rotation shake out?

There will be a few notable omissions (transfer Cam Goode, freshmen Zeke Berry and Jimmy Rolder) below because this list is for players who enrolled early. Furthermore, the depth chart is based off an 11-personnel (one running back, one tight end) standard offensive formation and the defense is based off a 3-4 and also includes a nickel corner option.

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy

Running Back - Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards

Wide Receiver (X) - Cornelius Johnson, Andrel Anthony

Wide Receiver (Y) - Ronnie Bell, Mikey Sainristil

Wide Receiver (Z) - AJ Henning, Roman WIlson

Tight End - Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker

Left Tackle - Ryan Hayes, Jeffrey Persi

Left Guard - Trevor Keegan, Raheem Anderson

Center - Olu Oluwatimi, Greg Crippen

Right Guard - Zak Zinter, Reece Atteberry

Right Tackle - Trente Jones, Karsen Barnhart

DEFENSE

Defensive End - Mike Morris, Taylor Upshaw

Defensive Lineman - Mazi Smith, Rayshaun Benny

Defensive Lineman - Kris Jenkins, Julius Welschof

EDGE - Jaylen Harrell, TJ Guy

Linebacker (MIKE) - Nikhai Hill-Green, Kalel Mullings

Linebacker (WILL) - Junior Colson, Joey Velasquez

Linebacker (SAM) - Michael Barrett, Jaydon Hood

Cornerback - DJ Turner, Will Johnson

Cornerback - Gemon Green, Jalen Perry

Nickelback - Mikey Sainristil, Ja’Den McBurrows

Strong Safety - RJ Moten, Makari Paige

Free Safety - Rod Moore, Caden Kolesar

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker - Jake Moody, Rhett Anderson

Punter - Brad Robbins, Rhett Anderson

Kick Returner - Will Johnson, Roman Wilson

Punt Returner - AJ Henning, Mikey Sainristil