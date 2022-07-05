Projecting Michigan football’s depth chart ahead of fall camp

The month of July for football fans is a month of speculation, optimism, pessimism, boredom, hope and every hypothetical question under the summer sun. My recent favorite, “If you are drafting an All-Harbaugh era offense to beat an All-Ohio State defense of the same era, what does your staring 11 and five rotational players off the bench look like?”
Man, I love a good hypothetical. Please send in your answers to the question above.
The 2022 Michigan Wolverines still face several questions — mostly on defense — but after the spring game, the two-deep rotation is starting to become clear.
You already know the obvious ones, but who will start in the secondary? How will the receiver rotation shake out?
There will be a few notable omissions (transfer Cam Goode, freshmen Zeke Berry and Jimmy Rolder) below because this list is for players who enrolled early. Furthermore, the depth chart is based off an 11-personnel (one running back, one tight end) standard offensive formation and the defense is based off a 3-4 and also includes a nickel corner option.
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy
Running Back - Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards
Wide Receiver (X) - Cornelius Johnson, Andrel Anthony
Wide Receiver (Y) - Ronnie Bell, Mikey Sainristil
Wide Receiver (Z) - AJ Henning, Roman WIlson
Tight End - Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker
Left Tackle - Ryan Hayes, Jeffrey Persi
Left Guard - Trevor Keegan, Raheem Anderson
Center - Olu Oluwatimi, Greg Crippen
Right Guard - Zak Zinter, Reece Atteberry
Right Tackle - Trente Jones, Karsen Barnhart
DEFENSE
Defensive End - Mike Morris, Taylor Upshaw
Defensive Lineman - Mazi Smith, Rayshaun Benny
Defensive Lineman - Kris Jenkins, Julius Welschof
EDGE - Jaylen Harrell, TJ Guy
Linebacker (MIKE) - Nikhai Hill-Green, Kalel Mullings
Linebacker (WILL) - Junior Colson, Joey Velasquez
Linebacker (SAM) - Michael Barrett, Jaydon Hood
Cornerback - DJ Turner, Will Johnson
Cornerback - Gemon Green, Jalen Perry
Nickelback - Mikey Sainristil, Ja’Den McBurrows
Strong Safety - RJ Moten, Makari Paige
Free Safety - Rod Moore, Caden Kolesar
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker - Jake Moody, Rhett Anderson
Punter - Brad Robbins, Rhett Anderson
Kick Returner - Will Johnson, Roman Wilson
Punt Returner - AJ Henning, Mikey Sainristil
