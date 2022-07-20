Blake Corum added to Doak Walker Award preseason watch list

It was announced on Monday Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum was included on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, given annually to college football’s player of the year. It only makes sense he would also be included on the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, given annually to the nation’s top running back.

Blake Corum is joined by a handful of other Big Ten Big Ten running backs — sophomore TreyVeon Henderson (Ohio State), junior Chase Brown (Illinois), redshirt sophomore Evan Hull (Northwestern), sophomore Braelon Allen (Wisconsin), sophomore Keyvone Lee (Penn State), senior Shaun Shivers (Indiana), senior Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin) senior Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota) and senior Jarek Broussard (Michigan State). Former Wolverine and current UCLA Bruin Zach Charbonnet also made the watch list.

Last season, Corum rushed for 952 yards with a 6.6 yards per carry average, and scored 12 total touchdowns. Corum’s numbers are even more impressive considering he only rushed for 223 yards in his final five games (and missing the Penn State and Maryland games completely) after being limited in the second half of the season due to an ankle injury.

With Haskins now a member of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, Corum is expected to handle the majority of the rushing load in 2022. However, with the emergence of Donovan Edwards last season, Corum will not have to shoulder the entire burden. This balanced approach should help preserve Corum’s long-term health and availability late in the season.