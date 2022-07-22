Two Michigan Wolverines have been included on the preseason Mackey Award Watch List (awarded annually to the best tight end in the country): Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker.

Michigan was one of only five programs (along with Georgia, Cincinnati, Penn State, and South Carolina) to feature two players on the Mackey Watch List.

Both players are coming off their best seasons as Wolverines, In 2021, All was second on the team in all three major receiving statistical categories, finishing with 38 receptions for 437 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

Schoonmaker finished with 17 receptions for 165 yards, and three touchdowns, which was tied for the team lead.

Both players excelled as blockers close to the line of scrimmage and out in space. Whether or not they bring home the hardware in December, All and Schoonmaker will be integral to the success of this offense because of their well-rounded skill sets as receivers and blockers.

Jake Butt became the first and only Wolverine to win the award in 2016, when he finished with 46 catches for 546 yards, and four touchdowns, during his second All-American season in Ann Arbor.