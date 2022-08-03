Best guess at where the depth chart stands on opening day of fall camp for Michigan football

It’s finally here! After a long and grueling offseason filled with rampant speculation, an infinite number of Twitter debates and a coaching staff overhaul, the Michigan Wolverines have returned to Ann Arbor to begin fall camp and their preparations for the upcoming season. The question is, who enters camp at the head of the line?
Unfortunately, the answer is to be decided. Given Jim Harbaugh’s propensity for keeping his depth chart under wraps, Michigan fans will have to wait for a few more weeks to know who made the starting lineups.
Well, either that or take part in some last minute rampant speculation.
While the offense has largely been settled — save, of course, for the quarterback — the defensive side of the ball has a lot to consider. It’s widely assumed new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will continue the multiple scheme of Mike Macdonald. But the departures of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, coupled with Minter’s background as a defensive backs coach, might suggest more of a focus on nickel sets.
With that in mind, the depth chart assumes a standard offensive formation of one running back and one tight end, while running the full gambit of possible defensive schemes.
THE TAD-BIT-EARLY DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Cade McNamara (1A) / J.J. McCarthy (1B)
Running Back — Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards
Wide Reciever (X) — Cornelius Johnson, Andrel Anthony
Wide Reciever (Slot) — Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainristil
Wide Reciever (Z) — AJ Henning, Roman Wilson
Tight End — Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker
Left Tackle — Ryan Hayes, Jeffrey Persi
Left Guard — Trevor Keegan, Raheem Anderson
Center — Olu Oluwatimi, Greg Crippen
Right Guard — Zak Zinter, Giovanni El-Hadi
Right Tackle — Trente Jones, Karsen Barnhart
DEFENSE
Defensive End — Mike Morris, TJ Guy
Nose Tackle — Mazi Smith, Rayshaun Benny
Defensive Tackle — Kris Jenkins, Julius Welschof
EDGE — Taylor Upshaw, Jaylen Harrell
Linebacker (MIKE) — Junior Colson, Kalel Mullings
Linebacker (WILL) — Nikhai Hill-Green, Michael Barrett
Linebacker (SAM) — Michael Barrett, Jaydon Hood
Cornerback — DJ Turner, German Green
Cornerback — Gemon Green, Will Johnson
Nickelback — Mike Sainristil, Zeke Berry
Strong Safety — RJ Moten, Keon Sabb
Free Safety — Rod Moore, Caden Kolesar
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker — Jake Moody, Rhett Anderson
Punter — Brad Robbins, Tommy Doman
Loading comments...