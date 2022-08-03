Best guess at where the depth chart stands on opening day of fall camp for Michigan football

It’s finally here! After a long and grueling offseason filled with rampant speculation, an infinite number of Twitter debates and a coaching staff overhaul, the Michigan Wolverines have returned to Ann Arbor to begin fall camp and their preparations for the upcoming season. The question is, who enters camp at the head of the line?

Unfortunately, the answer is to be decided. Given Jim Harbaugh’s propensity for keeping his depth chart under wraps, Michigan fans will have to wait for a few more weeks to know who made the starting lineups.

Well, either that or take part in some last minute rampant speculation.

While the offense has largely been settled — save, of course, for the quarterback — the defensive side of the ball has a lot to consider. It’s widely assumed new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will continue the multiple scheme of Mike Macdonald. But the departures of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, coupled with Minter’s background as a defensive backs coach, might suggest more of a focus on nickel sets.

With that in mind, the depth chart assumes a standard offensive formation of one running back and one tight end, while running the full gambit of possible defensive schemes.

THE TAD-BIT-EARLY DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Cade McNamara (1A) / J.J. McCarthy (1B)

Running Back — Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards

Wide Reciever (X) — Cornelius Johnson, Andrel Anthony

Wide Reciever (Slot) — Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainristil

Wide Reciever (Z) — AJ Henning, Roman Wilson

Tight End — Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker

Left Tackle — Ryan Hayes, Jeffrey Persi

Left Guard — Trevor Keegan, Raheem Anderson

Center — Olu Oluwatimi, Greg Crippen

Right Guard — Zak Zinter, Giovanni El-Hadi

Right Tackle — Trente Jones, Karsen Barnhart

DEFENSE

Defensive End — Mike Morris, TJ Guy

Nose Tackle — Mazi Smith, Rayshaun Benny

Defensive Tackle — Kris Jenkins, Julius Welschof

EDGE — Taylor Upshaw, Jaylen Harrell

Linebacker (MIKE) — Junior Colson, Kalel Mullings

Linebacker (WILL) — Nikhai Hill-Green, Michael Barrett

Linebacker (SAM) — Michael Barrett, Jaydon Hood

Cornerback — DJ Turner, German Green

Cornerback — Gemon Green, Will Johnson

Nickelback — Mike Sainristil, Zeke Berry

Strong Safety — RJ Moten, Keon Sabb

Free Safety — Rod Moore, Caden Kolesar

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker — Jake Moody, Rhett Anderson

Punter — Brad Robbins, Tommy Doman