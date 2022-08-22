 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Moody named AP Preseason All-American

The fifth year kicker is also the reigning Lou Groza Award winner.

DavidWoelkersJr
Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When you’re a fifth-year player coming off an award-winning season, it’s no surprise the accolades keep rolling in.

On Monday, Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody was named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press. He was the only Wolverine to be named to the list.

The fifth-year player has already racked up honors this offseason, having been named to the Walter Camp Foundation and Sporting News Preseason All-American lists.

In 2021, Moody was electric, making all 55 of his extra point attempts and 23 of his 25 field goal tries. His 125 total points scored came just 13 shy of the program record set by Desmond Howard.

For his career, Moody has never missed an extra point attempt, going 88-for-88, and has made 40 of his 49 field goals.

No question, Moody is an anchor of the Michigan special teams unit, and the national media has recognized his significant value once again.

