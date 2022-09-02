The NFL Draft process has become a 365-day cycle of endless projection, conjecture and disagreement about whether a man’s hand size truly matters. It is silly and intoxicating, yet so much fun.

The 2023 prospect evaluation cycle is beginning to pick up and a few Michigan Wolverines are having their names discussed as potential draftees next April. Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their top-100 big board and featured four current Wolverines.

No. 99 - DT Mazi Smith

Bruce Feldman’s No. 1 freak in college football barely made the cut, but Smith has to be one of the favorites of any player listed to rise the most between now and next spring. With his size, strength and athleticism, if Smith even has a small uptick in production in 2022, he should crack the top-50.

No. 88 - Edge Eyabi Anoma

The biggest wildcard on the entire Michigan roster. The Alabama, Houston and Tennessee-Martin transfer is one of the highest rated edge rushing prospects in the history of high school evaluations. However, his off-the-field issues have overshadowed his transcendent talent until this point.

If he can capitalize on his production at UT-Martin and stay on track off the field, Anoma has no ceiling on how high he can move up this list.

No. 76 - S RJ Moten

One of the more surprising names to be featured, Moten is a SOLID (223 pounds) and physical safety who moves with the elusiveness and ball-tracking abilities of a corner. If he can reassure his hands (we all remember the dropped interception against Ohio State) and his deep coverage skills, Moten could move into the top-50.

No. 70 - RB Blake Corum

Corum is only a few small steps away from being a top five running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The junior already possesses elite speed and agility, and despite his lack of verticality (listed at 5-foot-8) he is not a small back (listed at 210 pounds). If he can improve ball security, consistent pass-catching and, most importantly, durability, he will be one of the first backs selected in the draft.

Notable Omissions

C Olu Oluwatimi

LT Ryan Hayes

TE Erick All

CB DJ Turner

Are these players ranked correctly? Who should have been higher/lower? Who was snubbed?

Sounds off in the comments!