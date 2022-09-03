Social media reactions from Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State

The Michigan Wolverines started their season off with a bang on Saturday, completely dominating the Colorado State Rams 51-7. Check out how the social media reaction unfolded during the Wolverines’ blowout.

A big day for Erick All, on and off the field:

holy shit erick all’s kid was born this morning and all’s about to play lmao. mans said “my baby is here but i gotta run up the score on colorado state” — taylor (taylor’s version) (@seltzermom) September 3, 2022

The hot takes flowed early and often Saturday:

It appears Speed in Space has finally arrived. All it took was for the guy who promised it was coming to leave. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 3, 2022

A quarterback competition of Biblical proportions:

Gonna try to interpret every Michigan quarterbacking event with a Biblical metaphor. That Cade McNamara red zone interception is like when Moses got drunk on the first wine ever invented. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 3, 2022

New Wolverines pass rusher Eyabi Anoma wasted zero time — one snap in his Michigan career, one sack in his Michigan career:

Yeah, an RB isn’t going to stop Eyabi Anoma.



Burst + length = high-end power capacity.



pic.twitter.com/qPO6PWFYyu — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) September 3, 2022

The Michigan defense started the second half off on a high note, taking advantage of an initial confusion to get a scoop-n-score touchdown for cornerback DJ Turner.

Colorado State went for it on 4th-and-7.



Not a good idea.@djturner_5 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/QzyGtN3uYC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 3, 2022

With running back Hassan Haskins gone, the duties of Hurdler in Chief have apparently been passed on to Blake Corum:

Blake Corum had no need to do that hurdle. That's just a man who wanted to hurdle another man — Nicholas Stoll (@nkstoll) September 3, 2022

The reaction after J.J. McCarthy’s read-option touchdown was immediate:

J.J. McCarthy. QB1. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 3, 2022

“Stop, stop, he’s already dead!”:

csu passing downs are reaching the "cruel and unusual" stage — ace (meeting at midfield) (@AceAnbender) September 3, 2022

RG3 just couldn’t help himself after a touchdown run by true freshman Alex Orji: