Social media reactions from Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State

The Michigan Wolverines started their season off with a bang on Saturday, completely dominating the Colorado State Rams 51-7. Check out how the social media reaction unfolded during the Wolverines’ blowout.
A big day for Erick All, on and off the field:
holy shit erick all’s kid was born this morning and all’s about to play lmao. mans said “my baby is here but i gotta run up the score on colorado state”— taylor (taylor’s version) (@seltzermom) September 3, 2022
The hot takes flowed early and often Saturday:
It appears Speed in Space has finally arrived. All it took was for the guy who promised it was coming to leave.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 3, 2022
A quarterback competition of Biblical proportions:
Gonna try to interpret every Michigan quarterbacking event with a Biblical metaphor. That Cade McNamara red zone interception is like when Moses got drunk on the first wine ever invented.— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 3, 2022
New Wolverines pass rusher Eyabi Anoma wasted zero time — one snap in his Michigan career, one sack in his Michigan career:
Yeah, an RB isn’t going to stop Eyabi Anoma.— Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) September 3, 2022
Burst + length = high-end power capacity.
pic.twitter.com/qPO6PWFYyu
The Michigan defense started the second half off on a high note, taking advantage of an initial confusion to get a scoop-n-score touchdown for cornerback DJ Turner.
Colorado State went for it on 4th-and-7.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 3, 2022
Not a good idea.@djturner_5 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/QzyGtN3uYC
With running back Hassan Haskins gone, the duties of Hurdler in Chief have apparently been passed on to Blake Corum:
Blake Corum had no need to do that hurdle. That's just a man who wanted to hurdle another man— Nicholas Stoll (@nkstoll) September 3, 2022
The reaction after J.J. McCarthy’s read-option touchdown was immediate:
This QB competition pic.twitter.com/YBgc7pNAl1— WC (JBOS) (@WolverineCorner) September 3, 2022
J.J. McCarthy. QB1.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 3, 2022
“Stop, stop, he’s already dead!”:
csu passing downs are reaching the "cruel and unusual" stage— ace (meeting at midfield) (@AceAnbender) September 3, 2022
RG3 just couldn’t help himself after a touchdown run by true freshman Alex Orji:
Did he just say “there’s an Orji in the endzone”?.. RG3 is a menace— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) September 3, 2022
