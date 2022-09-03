 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions from Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State

See what the Twittersphere had to say as the Wolverines shredded Colorado State 51-7.

By DavidWoelkersJr
Colorado State v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines started their season off with a bang on Saturday, completely dominating the Colorado State Rams 51-7. Check out how the social media reaction unfolded during the Wolverines’ blowout.

A big day for Erick All, on and off the field:

The hot takes flowed early and often Saturday:

A quarterback competition of Biblical proportions:

New Wolverines pass rusher Eyabi Anoma wasted zero time — one snap in his Michigan career, one sack in his Michigan career:

The Michigan defense started the second half off on a high note, taking advantage of an initial confusion to get a scoop-n-score touchdown for cornerback DJ Turner.

With running back Hassan Haskins gone, the duties of Hurdler in Chief have apparently been passed on to Blake Corum:

The reaction after J.J. McCarthy’s read-option touchdown was immediate:

“Stop, stop, he’s already dead!”:

RG3 just couldn’t help himself after a touchdown run by true freshman Alex Orji:

