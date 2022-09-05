Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh pre-Hawaii

After Cade McNamara’s surprising comments following Saturday’s victory over Colorado State, one might expect Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to address the quarterback’s view on the current competition.

Instead, Harbaugh remained mum, only rejecting notions there had been a disconnect in communication.

“We’ve plowed this ground as thoroughly as it possibly can be,” Harbaugh said. “I said the same thing to you guys, I’d prefer to have a starting quarterback going into game. I’ve been very transparent about that.”

Below are some other notable comments during Harbaugh’s time with the media Monday morning.

On McNamara’s performance “Really solid game, I think he walks away mad at himself for missing [Cornelius Johnson] on the crossing route, but he made some terrific throws and a heck of a two minute drive.”

On Karsen Barnhart’s status

“He’s got a sprained ankle, probably not gonna be available this week.”

On the College Football Playoff expanding to twelve teams and whether players should get a share of the revenue

“Twelve teams, all for it. It’s well documented that I think players should recieve a cut of the profits from the massive media deals. A large piece should come from the people negotiating the deals, the Big Ten.”

On the performance of the new offensive and defensive coordinators

“The headsets were clean and smooth in all three phases. [Jesse Minter] is a calm, cool, and collected guy. It was A-plus-plus from what I saw”

On J.J. McCarthy’s running style

“When a quarterback can run in the 4.5s, that’s faster than linebackers. I’d like to see him get down a little more, that’s something to keep improving.”

On Mike Barrett’s performance

“When we were recruiting him, people were like ‘what’s he gonna play’, I said he’s gonna be a safety or a linebacker. Six tackles and a sack, and doing a great job on special teams. That’s a real football player right there.”

On not looking over Hawaii

“We’re just trying to get as good as we can, as fast as we can. You never look over your opponent. We need to improve, we have to improve.”