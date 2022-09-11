The Michigan Wolverines left no doubt under the lights last night as they trounced the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors by a final score of 56-10. Once the thunderstorms subsided, the Wolverines brought the electricity and racked up 410 yards of offense in the first half, which is the most in a first half in the Jim Harbaugh era (2015-present) and the fifth-most in program history.

Once decisively up 42-0 at halftime (Michigan’s largest halftime lead since Rutgers, 2016), the Wolverines unloaded their bench and coasted to victory in the second half. Michigan came out to prove a point and emphatically did so across the board. This performance could set a record for players deserving of recognition, but I tried my damnedest to narrow it down to three. Kind of.

Let’s hand out some game balls!

Wide Receiver Roman Wilson

The Honolulu, Hawaii native immediately made his impact felt on the second play of the game with a 42-yard touchdown strike from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But, in fairness, McCarthy warned us of this earlier in the week when discussing the Hawaii game:

“It’s just personnel-wise, definitely seeing who is gonna guard number 14 (Roman Wilson). Because that man is going to have one fun night.”

As a receiver, Wilson only finished with the aforementioned one catch and touchdown, but added one carry for 21 yards and one touchdown. A good night indeed, even despite its brevity because of an inferior opponent.

Wilson now has three touchdowns through the first two games of the 202 season.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Have a night, kid!

In McCarthy’s first career start, the true sophomore finished 11-of-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns. McCarthy’s only incompletion was a Ronnie Bell drop, and four of his 11 completions were 30 or more yards.

The young quarterback looked decisive, confident and accurate throughout his first start — which lasted until halftime. Despite only playing the first half, Harbaugh still already named him the starter moving forward.

The First Timers

There is nothing quite like your first time...Playing in Michigan Stadium in front of 100,000+ that is! Despite the lopsided outcome, several Wolverines appeared in their first career games.

Twelve Wolverines made their debuts last night: spring game hero quarterback Davis Warren, linebacker Jerome Nichols, wide receiver Zach Peterson, linebacker Deuce Spurlock, kicker Rhett Andersen, tight end Noah Howes, offensive tackle Connor Jones, tight end Marlin Klein, defensive back Nico Andrighetto, defensive back Joshua Luther, long snapper Greg Tarr and wide receiver Jake Thaw, who had a nice 20-yard punt return negated by a penalty.

A few of these players will go on to become key contributors for Michigan, and this is just the first appearance in a long career. While for others, this is one of if not THEE highlight of their career, and it is something they can always remember from their time in Ann Arbor.

Honorable Mention:

-Any defensive starter (Mike Morris recorded his first career SOLO sack; Jaylen Harrell hit Hawaii quarterback Joey Yellen so hard his future kids felt it; Gemon Green was STICKY in coverage, just to highlight three players)

-Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson

-Wide receiver Ronnie Bell (first touchdown since his injury last season)

-Running back CJ Stokes

-Running back Isaiah Gash

-Running back Donovan Edwards (Did you see that catch?!)