Social media reactions from Michigan’s 56-10 blowout victory over Hawaii

From a monsoon to quarterback fireworks, social media had a lot to say despite the lopsided nature of the game.

By DavidWoelkersJr
/ new
Hawaii v Michigan Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

While Saturday night’s game between the Michigan Wolverines football team and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors lived to expectations — or lack thereof — the Twitter sphere still found plenty to talk about.

Here are the highlights of what social media had to say:

The game was significantly delayed due to storms in the area. Cade McNamara didn’t wait for the rain to end however, choosing to practice inside the tunnel:

Due to the delay, the Wolverines entered the game without touching the banner — something not seen since the banner was created:

Once the game got started, Michigan took no time at all for it to pop off, as J.J. McCarthy needed just one 43 yard throw to open the scoring for the Wolverines:

The night was over before it ever began:

A silver lining for the Rainbow Warriors:

J.J. was slinging it all across the field, and Twitter took notice:

Vegas couldn’t find a live line high enough during the first half’s action:

The score was closer than the reality of the game, even coming out of halftime:

After four disappointing drives from Cade — the final of which ending in an interception — the reactions were understandably mixed:

A sign from the heavens (or maybe just a kitchen fire):

