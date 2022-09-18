The Michigan Wolverines are 3-0 for the fourth time under head coach Jim Harbaugh following another dominant victory. In the most recent iteration of domination, the Wolverines crushed the UConn Huskies by a final score of 59-0 — the largest home shutout since 1975 — to conclude their non-conference portion of the schedule.

Defensively, for the third straight week, Michigan held its opponent scoreless in the first half — in fact, the Wolverines have outscored their first three opponents 103-0 in opening halves— and entered the intermission up 38-0. Despite actually leading time of possession in the first half, the Huskies were out-gained 249-64 and only averaged 1.9 yards per play.

Offensively, this is the first time in program history the Wolverines have scored 50 or more points in three games to begin the season. In the final tune-up game of the season, the Wolverines cruised to victory thanks to big efforts from several key players. Let’s hand out some game balls!

RB Blake Corum

The junior running back carried the ball 12 times for 71 yards, and five touchdowns, tying a program single-game record for rushing touchdowns in a single game. Corum was effortless and efficient without 1B running back Donovan Edwards.

Corum’s seven touchdowns on the season have him in contention — in the lead as of writing this — for the most by any player in college football.

LB Junior Colson

The entire secondary has a case — especially Mikey Sainristil — as does defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, who sheds blocks like unwanted pounds before beach season. But in the middle of the defense, sophomore linebacker Junior Colson is omnipresent.

Colson finished tied for the team lead in tackles (five) and tackles for loss (one), but his impact extends far beyond the box score. Much like quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Colson has taken a massive leap in his second season in Ann Arbor and consistently demonstrates a veteran poise and presence on the field.

The game has slowed down for Colson. Instead of playing like an overthinking, panicked freshman, he now plays like an instinctual veteran who makes an impact on every play.

The entire special teams unit

What a day for the best special teams unit in college football. Let’s run through the moments:

Senior leader Caden Kolesar blocked a punt.

A.J. Henning returned a punt for a touchdown and became the fourth player in U-M history to return a kick and punt for a touchdown.

Punter Brad Robbins punted two times and averaged a whopping 57.5 yards per punt.

Kicker Jake Moody went 7-for-7 on extra points and 1-for-2 on field goals, with his lone miss being a program record attempt from 62 yards. I respect the ambition.

Allowed ZERO kick returns.

Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh continues to raise the bar for this unit at Michigan, and it could very well swing a game for the Wolverines this year at some point.