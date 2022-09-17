Social media reactions from Michigan’s 59-0 win vs. UConn

Another week, another blowout victory for the Michigan Wolverines. You might expect Twitter to have gotten bored by now, but the maize and blue faithful continued to have made their voices heard.

Here’s what stood out on social media this week from Michigan’s big win over the UConn Huskies:

Roman Wilson did Roman Wilson things to start the game:

The combo of Roman Wilson’s speed and the blocking ability of Michigan’s WRs and TEs is just cruel — Alex Drain (@Alex_Drain) September 17, 2022

Go off, Mike Sainristil:

Mike Sainristil’s move to defense looks pretty darn good for Michigan three games into the year — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 17, 2022

Truly groundbreaking analysis from the Worldwide Leader in Sports:

One of these days, one of these days...

Ronnie Bell and the almost incredible catches: The movie — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) September 17, 2022

Talking about the quarterback competition is so last week:

Bringing up Cade every five seconds is so weird — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) September 17, 2022

The family business was booming for the Kolesar’s on Saturday:

John Kolesar’s kid showing out on special teams might be the Michigan Dad fandom’s zenith — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) September 17, 2022

Language, Jim! It’s a national broadcast!

pic.twitter.com/VMBNeoh51g — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 17, 2022

Who needs sizzle when you got plenty of steak:

Michigan football first half summary pic.twitter.com/LwRfHuPnHB — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) September 17, 2022

Somewhere in Columbus, a chill just went through every Ohio State fan:

Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy for Blake Corum. But I’m mostly just thrilled that announcers have to talk about who Corum just joined in the record books and who that performance occurred against. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 17, 2022

It’s just inevitable at this point:

Some dude in the stands let out a James Hetfield-esque YEAHHHHH when Alex Orji came into the game — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 17, 2022

Amidst the gaudy stats of the day’s performance, there was one notable omission:

They need to start featuring Andrel Anthony a little more in the passing game imo — MGo (@MJoeBean) September 17, 2022

Andrel Anthony just not an option? Not having a reception through 3 games is crazy. — KB (@kirkbrown12) September 17, 2022

Ultimately, the day was historic not just for Blake Corum, but for the Wolverines as a team:

Michigan has exceeded 50 points in three consecutive games.



The only other time the Wolverines pulled that off in their history was in 1903, when Michigan outscored Albion, Beloit, Ohio Northern, Indiana and Ferris State by a combined 359-0 over 14 days. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) September 17, 2022

Two’s company, three’s a crowd... Seven’s an annihilation of the Huskies: