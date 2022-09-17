 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions from Michigan’s 59-0 win vs. UConn

Twitter had plenty to say about Michigan’s dominating victory Saturday.

By DavidWoelkersJr
Connecticut v Michigan Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Another week, another blowout victory for the Michigan Wolverines. You might expect Twitter to have gotten bored by now, but the maize and blue faithful continued to have made their voices heard.

Here’s what stood out on social media this week from Michigan’s big win over the UConn Huskies:

Roman Wilson did Roman Wilson things to start the game:

Go off, Mike Sainristil:

Truly groundbreaking analysis from the Worldwide Leader in Sports:

One of these days, one of these days...

Talking about the quarterback competition is so last week:

The family business was booming for the Kolesar’s on Saturday:

Language, Jim! It’s a national broadcast!

Who needs sizzle when you got plenty of steak:

Somewhere in Columbus, a chill just went through every Ohio State fan:

It’s just inevitable at this point:

Amidst the gaudy stats of the day’s performance, there was one notable omission:

Ultimately, the day was historic not just for Blake Corum, but for the Wolverines as a team:

Two’s company, three’s a crowd... Seven’s an annihilation of the Huskies:

