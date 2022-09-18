After shutting out the UConn Huskies at the Big House yesterday, the Michigan Wolverines remain at No. 4 in the AP Poll (matching their latest Coaches Poll Ranking) for the third straight week. The top 10 remains unchanged — besides Kentucky and and Oklahoma State flip-flopping No. 8 and No. 9 — but three teams just outside have fallen in the ranks following Week 3 road losses.

No. 11 Michigan State fell out of the rankings completely following a 39-28 loss at Washington. The Huskies have moved from unranked to No. 18 following their victory.

No. 12 BYU fell to No. 19 following a 41-20 defeat at Oregon. The Ducks moved from No. 25 to No. 15 following the win.

No. 13 Miami fell to No. 25 following a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M. The Aggies bounced back from their loss to Appalachian State and moved up from No. 24 to No. 23.

The Big Ten has three teams ranked, all from the East division:

No. 3 Ohio State

No. 4 Michigan

No. 14 Penn State

Michigan State leads all Big Ten teams in the “receiving votes” category with 91, technically making them the No. 26 team in the country.

Representing the West, Minnesota and Wisconsin fell into the “receiving votes” category as well with 48 and four votes, respectively.

The Big Ten East is currently 20-1 on the season, while the West is a lackluster 12-10. However, the West will have a chance to improve the narrative this week when Wisconsin travels to Columbus to face Ohio State, and Minnesota heads to East Lansing to face the Spartans.

Michigan will face the undefeated Maryland Terrapins (3-0) on Saturday at noon at the Big House.