Social media reactions from Michigan’s Big Ten debut vs. Maryland

It was a close game for Michigan, and as expected the twitterverse had a mixed bag of feelings about. Here’s what stuck out during the game.
When Charles is in town, you know he’s going to rep the Maize and Blue:
Charles Woodson is running on the field waving a Michigan flag pregame at Michigan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/0uRCeOAS4J— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 24, 2022
Boink!
I looked away for eight seconds did anything happen— mgoblog (@mgoblog) September 24, 2022
Have seen a lot of grim things in my time following Maryland football, but had not seen the opening kickoff bounce off the returner's facemask to set up a touchdown the other way three seconds into the game— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 24, 2022
After the opening minutes, the Terrapins looked amped up, while the Michigan faithful seemed a bit tense:
LOUD F-BOMB ON THE FIELD MIC, MARYLAND FOOTBALL IS HERE.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 24, 2022
never too early for a surrender cobra in Ann Arbor pic.twitter.com/J0Hw9p1Ky1— SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2022
Welcome to reality:
Are you a Michigan freshman? Are you feeling intense anxiety right now watching this game?— Shapiro Undergraduate Library (@UMichUGLI) September 24, 2022
Congratulations. You’re officially part of our community now. This is your new normal Saturday.
One things for sure, you can’t say J.J. McCarthy isn’t interesting when he scrambles:
JJ McCarthy in the backfield https://t.co/woULZfavaW— Hannah (@hannahharshe) September 24, 2022
The real culprit of Michigan’s struggles is obvious:
I blame the first half on Urban stepping foot into the Big House.— pro1209 (@pro1209) September 24, 2022
The maize and blue faithful continued to get antsy about Michigan’s struggles offensively:
Michigan's play calling is in shambles— JJ McCorner (@WolverineCorner) September 24, 2022
Year Eight of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and the game broadcast is engaged in a discussion about not knowing who calls the plays. Some things never change.— Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) September 24, 2022
Maybe a tad soon, guys:
Students starting a wave. THAT IS A TWO SCORE LEAD THING, KIDS— Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) September 24, 2022
Expect to see a game ball in RJ’s locker today:
WE HAVE LOCATED RJ MOTEN’S HANDS— Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) September 24, 2022
HELLO RJ MOTEN— Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 24, 2022
There’s a metaphor here somewhere:
September 24, 2022
Ultimately, Blake Corum’s monster performance settled the anxieties of Michigan fans everywhere — at least for this week:
30 carries, 243 yards, 2 TD— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 24, 2022
That'll do.
Do we give Blake Corum the Heisman now or should we wait?— Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) September 24, 2022
Loading comments...