Social media reactions from Michigan’s Big Ten debut vs. Maryland

Though the Wolverines ultimately scored a victory, Twitter had mixed feelings about what they saw Saturday.

NCAA Football: Maryland at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It was a close game for Michigan, and as expected the twitterverse had a mixed bag of feelings about. Here’s what stuck out during the game.

When Charles is in town, you know he’s going to rep the Maize and Blue:

Boink!

After the opening minutes, the Terrapins looked amped up, while the Michigan faithful seemed a bit tense:

Welcome to reality:

One things for sure, you can’t say J.J. McCarthy isn’t interesting when he scrambles:

The real culprit of Michigan’s struggles is obvious:

The maize and blue faithful continued to get antsy about Michigan’s struggles offensively:

Maybe a tad soon, guys:

Expect to see a game ball in RJ’s locker today:

There’s a metaphor here somewhere:

Ultimately, Blake Corum’s monster performance settled the anxieties of Michigan fans everywhere — at least for this week:

