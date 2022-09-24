Social media reactions from Michigan’s Big Ten debut vs. Maryland

It was a close game for Michigan, and as expected the twitterverse had a mixed bag of feelings about. Here’s what stuck out during the game.

When Charles is in town, you know he’s going to rep the Maize and Blue:

Charles Woodson is running on the field waving a Michigan flag pregame at Michigan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/0uRCeOAS4J — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 24, 2022

Boink!

I looked away for eight seconds did anything happen — mgoblog (@mgoblog) September 24, 2022

Have seen a lot of grim things in my time following Maryland football, but had not seen the opening kickoff bounce off the returner's facemask to set up a touchdown the other way three seconds into the game — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 24, 2022

After the opening minutes, the Terrapins looked amped up, while the Michigan faithful seemed a bit tense:

LOUD F-BOMB ON THE FIELD MIC, MARYLAND FOOTBALL IS HERE. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 24, 2022

never too early for a surrender cobra in Ann Arbor pic.twitter.com/J0Hw9p1Ky1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2022

Welcome to reality:

Are you a Michigan freshman? Are you feeling intense anxiety right now watching this game?

Congratulations. You’re officially part of our community now. This is your new normal Saturday. — Shapiro Undergraduate Library (@UMichUGLI) September 24, 2022

One things for sure, you can’t say J.J. McCarthy isn’t interesting when he scrambles:

JJ McCarthy in the backfield https://t.co/woULZfavaW — Hannah (@hannahharshe) September 24, 2022

The real culprit of Michigan’s struggles is obvious:

I blame the first half on Urban stepping foot into the Big House. — pro1209 (@pro1209) September 24, 2022

The maize and blue faithful continued to get antsy about Michigan’s struggles offensively:

Michigan's play calling is in shambles — JJ McCorner (@WolverineCorner) September 24, 2022

Year Eight of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and the game broadcast is engaged in a discussion about not knowing who calls the plays. Some things never change. — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) September 24, 2022

Maybe a tad soon, guys:

Students starting a wave. THAT IS A TWO SCORE LEAD THING, KIDS — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) September 24, 2022

Expect to see a game ball in RJ’s locker today:

WE HAVE LOCATED RJ MOTEN’S HANDS — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) September 24, 2022

HELLO RJ MOTEN — Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 24, 2022

There’s a metaphor here somewhere:

Ultimately, Blake Corum’s monster performance settled the anxieties of Michigan fans everywhere — at least for this week:

30 carries, 243 yards, 2 TD



That'll do. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 24, 2022