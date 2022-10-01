Social media reactions from Michigan’s 27-13 win against Iowa

As college football nears the midway point of the 2022 regular season, the Twitter-verse is also getting into midseason form. While the Michigan Wolverines’ game against Iowa saw more than a few white knuckles in the late stages, there was a generally positive attitude through most of the game.
Here are the most noteworthy social media reactions from Saturday:
You can either own the superstitions, or let the superstitions own you:
Michigan players were wearing pink towels ahead of the opening kickoff. Perhaps the Wolverines' latest effort to lean into their opponents' home traditions (Iowa has a pink locker room).— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 1, 2022
The opening drive changed the mood from apprehensive to optimistic:
October 1, 2022
Well THAT was fucking clinical— Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) October 1, 2022
In contrast, opening judgements of the Iowa offense were...low, to say the least:
Well. They do cheer for the punter.— Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) October 1, 2022
If Iowa had, idk, not Spencer Petras, their offense might actually have something— Nicholas Stoll (@nkstoll) October 1, 2022
When you think about it, what’s a flag really:
Refs in the Michigan-Iowa game throwing more flags on non-penalties than on penalties is odd let’s say— Space Coyote (@SpaceCoyoteBDS) October 1, 2022
How do you do, fellow kids?
I need a TikTok explainer like I need stadium MC telling me how to spell M-I-C-H-I-G-A-N— Seth M. Fisher (@Misopogon) October 1, 2022
A quintessential end to the first half for Iowa:
Running a fake kneel down just to get 7 meaningless yards, in a scrum, as the half expires, down 13-0, makes an argument for being peak Hawkeyes offensepic.twitter.com/oU8r2DIRWf— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 1, 2022
He’s just getting started:
Mason Graham is going to be a good one.— Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) October 1, 2022
Mason Graham is a FRESHMAN— Jack | @bluebyninety (@scheeltweets) October 1, 2022
Things started to get tense late in the game:
... Michigan shouldn't taunt the ghosts of Kinnick like that ...— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 1, 2022
Keep everything in front of you and get the heck out of this place is the recipe now— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 1, 2022
A gutsy performance from edge Eyabi Okie when it counted the most garnered praise, but also drew questions:
Eyabi Okie pic.twitter.com/5zgDYhpVmo— Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) October 1, 2022
Petras is the worst QB in the country under pressure and we waited until 2 minutes left to dial up pressure. Better late than never I guess— Michigan Brothers (@uofmbrothers) October 1, 2022
Ultimately, a win is a win:
Not all wins are pretty but they all count the same.— Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) October 1, 2022
The perfect Michigan game: victory, but opportunities to be mad.— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 1, 2022
