Social media reactions from Michigan’s 27-13 win against Iowa

As college football nears the midway point of the 2022 regular season, the Twitter-verse is also getting into midseason form. While the Michigan Wolverines’ game against Iowa saw more than a few white knuckles in the late stages, there was a generally positive attitude through most of the game.

Here are the most noteworthy social media reactions from Saturday:

You can either own the superstitions, or let the superstitions own you:

Michigan players were wearing pink towels ahead of the opening kickoff. Perhaps the Wolverines' latest effort to lean into their opponents' home traditions (Iowa has a pink locker room). — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 1, 2022

The opening drive changed the mood from apprehensive to optimistic:

Well THAT was fucking clinical — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) October 1, 2022

In contrast, opening judgements of the Iowa offense were...low, to say the least:

Well. They do cheer for the punter. — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) October 1, 2022

If Iowa had, idk, not Spencer Petras, their offense might actually have something — Nicholas Stoll (@nkstoll) October 1, 2022

When you think about it, what’s a flag really:

Refs in the Michigan-Iowa game throwing more flags on non-penalties than on penalties is odd let’s say — Space Coyote (@SpaceCoyoteBDS) October 1, 2022

How do you do, fellow kids?

I need a TikTok explainer like I need stadium MC telling me how to spell M-I-C-H-I-G-A-N — Seth M. Fisher (@Misopogon) October 1, 2022

A quintessential end to the first half for Iowa:

Running a fake kneel down just to get 7 meaningless yards, in a scrum, as the half expires, down 13-0, makes an argument for being peak Hawkeyes offensepic.twitter.com/oU8r2DIRWf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 1, 2022

He’s just getting started:

Mason Graham is going to be a good one. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) October 1, 2022

Mason Graham is a FRESHMAN — Jack | @bluebyninety (@scheeltweets) October 1, 2022

Things started to get tense late in the game:

... Michigan shouldn't taunt the ghosts of Kinnick like that ... — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 1, 2022

Keep everything in front of you and get the heck out of this place is the recipe now — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 1, 2022

A gutsy performance from edge Eyabi Okie when it counted the most garnered praise, but also drew questions:

Petras is the worst QB in the country under pressure and we waited until 2 minutes left to dial up pressure. Better late than never I guess — Michigan Brothers (@uofmbrothers) October 1, 2022

Ultimately, a win is a win:

Not all wins are pretty but they all count the same. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) October 1, 2022