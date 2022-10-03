Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Indiana press conference

With Kinnick Stadium in the rearview mirror, the Michigan Wolverines prepare for another road trip, this time to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers. At his press availability Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions on what he sees from his upcoming opponent, as well as what he sees from his own team.

Here are the most noteworthy comments from Harbaugh’s press conference.

On what he sees from Indiana’s offense - “They’re throwing the ball really well, throwing the ball a lot — 250 and some pass attempts, eight touchdowns, you trust them to throw the ball. Really good receivers. And the running backs, I mean he’s got — they’re throwing it more than they’re running it so I don’t exactly know what his average is — but a challenge from the passing game and the running game.”

On Roman Wilson’s injury status - “We think (he’s okay). Once again, not gonna talk about everyone’s health status. That’s not my job to do.”

On Blake Corum’s every-down role - “I think he’s checking every box he can check, as an every-down back, as a short-yardage back, as a versatile back. He can run all the assortment of the runs — the inside runs, the outside runs, he can block, he can catch. He’s a five tool running back, he can do it all.”

On Mike Hart’s coaching - “Just a really good coach who works extremely hard at the game. He contributes in so many ways — game day, day-to-day coaching guys, always has really good, sound ideas. Really good teacher and communicator. It’s a lot more than just being able to coach a position. He’s a go-to guy for me and the rest of the staff.”

On Luke Schoonmaker’s ascent on the depth chart - “Luke is I think one of the best tight ends in the country, his main competition being Erick All, but he’s even better than I thought. He’s an outstanding player, he’ll be playing on Sundays and all that really good stuff. Maybe before it’s all said and done, he’ll be one of the best tight ends to ever play here.”

On if the defense helps the offensive preparation during the week - “Not to compare, but there’s definitely more looks. I think that’s a valuable and credible statement.”

On preventing a ‘trap game’ from fulfilling itself - “You know, just attacking the day. We know it’ll be a big challenge. (Indiana’s) a darn good football team, always played us tough, and similar to Iowa we have a lot of respect for how they play. We consider them a blue collar team, always has a lot of talent and is really well coached. We’re gonna have to play good, it’s always gonna come down to that. Whatever tag you put on a game, it comes down to if you play good. All the teams we play — this week, next week, every week after — we play good, we got a really good chance of winning, if we don’t we got a really good chance of getting beat.”