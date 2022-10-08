 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions from Michigan’s win over Indiana

A tumultuous day saw a mix of reactions on Twitter.

By DavidWoelkersJr
NCAA Football: Michigan at Indiana Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bit closer for comfort than the Maize and Blue faithful would’ve liked, but the Wolverines ultimately improved to 6-0 after beating Indiana 31-10.

Before I dive into the other reactions from today though, I want to offer my thoughts to Mike Hart and his family, and I hope nothing but the best possible outcomes after the unnerving situation earlier today. Well wishes for Mike were heard across the Twitter landscape:

With that being said, let’s dive into the day:

Twitter got loud even before the game kicked off, after former Michigan/current UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet made an appearance on Big Noon Kickoff:

Blake Corum is that dude:

Who knew sniffing your fingers was so grave an insult?

Twitter got antsy as the game started to drag in the second quarter:

If you don’t like that, you don’t like Big Ten football:

#FeedAndrel:

Just unlucky timing for our own Trevor Woods:

It’s not fooling anyone anymore:

With the help of some underappreciated standouts, the game started to pull away:

Ultimately, a win is a win:

