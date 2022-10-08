Social media reactions from Michigan’s win over Indiana

It was a bit closer for comfort than the Maize and Blue faithful would’ve liked, but the Wolverines ultimately improved to 6-0 after beating Indiana 31-10.

Before I dive into the other reactions from today though, I want to offer my thoughts to Mike Hart and his family, and I hope nothing but the best possible outcomes after the unnerving situation earlier today. Well wishes for Mike were heard across the Twitter landscape:

I have Mike Hart in my thoughts and prayers. — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) October 8, 2022

Praying for my brother Coach Mike Hart !!!! — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) October 8, 2022

Had the privilege of playing against Mike Hart in 2006. I pray he’s ok. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 8, 2022

With that being said, let’s dive into the day:

Twitter got loud even before the game kicked off, after former Michigan/current UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet made an appearance on Big Noon Kickoff:

Zach Charbonnet out here saying he was lied to at Michigan in his interview with Reggie Bush is one of the most petty things I've seen. Earn your carries, kids... don't be like him.



Used to follow him, not doing it any longer. — Space Wolverine (@felixnymphidius) October 8, 2022

Blake Corum is that dude:

*ducks*



*ducks again*



that kinda looked like @BarrySanders — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) October 8, 2022

Absolutely dead to rights at the 48-yard line. Insane. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 8, 2022

Who knew sniffing your fingers was so grave an insult?

Said it before, say it again:

The new unsportsmanlike conduct threshold was intended for a convent. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 8, 2022

Twitter got antsy as the game started to drag in the second quarter:

The rhythm of this game is so bad. It's on Fox so that is the first reason. But so many penalties, late subs where the refs hold play, timeouts, the pace just feels awful. — JJ McCorner (@WolverineCorner) October 8, 2022

The refs are struggling. Joel and Gus are struggling on the call. The whole thing is just… struggly. — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) October 8, 2022

If you don’t like that, you don’t like Big Ten football:

First team to not get their red-zone field goals blocked wins? — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 8, 2022

#FeedAndrel:

Wow. Good things happen when you get Andrel Anthony the ball. Who knew! — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) October 8, 2022

Just unlucky timing for our own Trevor Woods:

I'm gonna lay low for awhile — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 8, 2022

It’s not fooling anyone anymore:

i am losing my mind at 100% run in pistol for the third consecutive game — mgoblog (@mgoblog) October 8, 2022

I feel like I'm banging my head against the wall as we keep trying to run off tackle — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) October 8, 2022

With the help of some underappreciated standouts, the game started to pull away:

Hard not to root for guys like Eyabi and Schoonmaker man.. one wasnt even on campus a few months ago, and the other was playing behind a NFL caliber TE.. both shining bright — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) October 8, 2022

Ultimately, a win is a win: