Mike Hart in ‘stable condition’ following on-field medical emergency

Following the Michigan Wolverines football team’s 31-10 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers, head coach Jim Harbaugh, along with J.J. McCarthy and other players, gave updates on the condition of running backs coach Mike Hart.

Hart departed Saturday’s game as a result of a medical emergency.

“Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh said after the game. “He’s going to stay overnight here in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike’s a strong guy and just abundant prayers go his way. It really puts things in perspective.

“In the moment, everybody’s thoughts are with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us to get him the care that he needed. I thought he was able to — before they took him off, it looked like he was back. The most important thing was his health at that point in time.”

In their postgame media availability, J.J. McCarthy and Ronnie Bell told reporters that players were informed of Hart’s status, and that the game ball would be given to Hart by Blake Corum.

“It’s definitely one of those events in life when you sit back and you’re just in shock,” McCarthy said. “Especially on the football field, and especially on coach Hart. That’s somebody that was waiting for this game, had it marked on his schedule.

“I’m just happy to hear he’s okay. We gave him the game ball and Blake is going to get it to him as soon as possible.”

“It really just puts things in perspective and you can’t take anything for granted,” Bell said. “I think the moment was spooky more than anything.”

On the broadcast, FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft reported the team had heard from Hart during halftime.

When asked about Hart, Indiana head coach Tom Allen offered his thoughts and prayers.

“I don’t know the situation, I did talk to coach Harbaugh at the end of the game,” Allen said. “It sounds like he is going to be okay, but obviously there was a concern when he went down.

“Our hearts are heavy for him and his family. Prayers for them, thoughts for them. We’re praying that he is going to have a full recovery.”