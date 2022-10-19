Trevor Keegan isn’t surprised by the line’s inclusion on Joe Moore Award midseason watch list

In its first six seasons, the Joe Moore Award has never called a school home for long. While Alabama was the first to win it twice, no team has held the gargantuan trophy for consecutive seasons.

If the Michigan offensive line continues its high level performances, though, that might not be true for much longer.

After a strong start to the season — capped off with a blowout of Penn State that Nittany Lions coach James Franklin chalked up to lack of control within the trenches — the Wolverines were one of 16 teams named to the Moore Award’s midseason watch list.

Won it last year as the nation's most outstanding offensive line and are keeping up the great work this year!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qdwqiOvFjQ — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2022

While there’s plenty of football still to be played, the midseason recognition is a good sign for Michigan’s chances at repeating. Given both the turnover from 2021 to 2022 and injury troubles this season, it’s also a promising indicator of the position room’s strength as a whole, not just among the core five.

For Trevor Keegan, that strength can be chalked up to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

“When we’re rolling like that, (Moore is) an o-line guy, he likes to see us go to work,” Keegan said Tuesday. “If he can tell we’re rolling like that, he’s gonna call runs. I like it, he’s done a pretty good job. He’s like our dad away from home — anything he says, we’ll do.”

When asked about his unit not skipping a beat, Keegan said he wasn’t surprised. In fact, he thinks it should be like that all the time.

“That’s just our expectation,” Keegan said. “It’s gonna be our expectation every year, especially with our coach. Like I said, (Moore) kinda rubs off on us and shapes our mentality.”

Though the Wolverines are without starting right tackle Trente Jones, their offensive line’s performance remains a key factor in how the entire offense plays. They will certainly need the line to continue mauling their opponents, as the season doesn’t get any easier from here following the bye week.