Michigan Stadium is going to be ROCKING more than usual next year when the Wolverines take the field starting next season. On Tuesday, the University of Michigan unveiled a self-funded plan for renovations at the Big House that include:

A full replacement of both Michigan Stadium video boards

Addition of columns onto the existing structures

Equipment upgrades in the Crisler Center control room and production studio

Installation of a new sound system for the seating bowl and stadium concourse

The renovations are scheduled to begin at the conclusion of the 2022 football season and are expected to finish before the start of the 2023 season. Unfortunately for Penn State head coach James Franklin, there are no proposals to change the tunnel design.

Three full renderings of the proposed renovations, as well as the entire press release for the big news, can be found right here.

I hope you know, pump it up!