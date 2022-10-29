Social media reactions from the Battle for Paul Bunyan

There was no shortage of frustration this game, but ultimately the Michigan Wolverines got the win and with it returned Paul Bunyan back to Ann Arbor.

Here are the most noteworthy social media reactions from the game:

They’re not just beating a dead horse, they’re beating the ghost of a dead horse now:

casually mentioning in the first quarter that Michigan and Michigan State both playing without their regular long snappers feels like the moment at the beginning of a zombie movie when the news is on in the background reporting on a trend of unexplained deaths — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) October 29, 2022

how many goddamn times are they gonna show it — ace (meeting at midfield) (@AceAnbender) October 30, 2022

A video review away from becoming the latest in a long line of ref controversies in this game:

Michigan-Michigan State refs be like pic.twitter.com/DiyL2e4a2W — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 30, 2022

They’re saying Schoon-urns! Schoon-urns!

They're not booing him, they're Schoo-ing him.

Or Schoon-ing him. Or some such. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 30, 2022

Can’t imagine a more beautiful thing than two Michigan teams scoring at the same time:

Two events that happened at the same time:



- Blake Corum scored a TD to give Michigan football a lead on Michigan State.



- Luke Hughes scored an OT goal to give Michigan hockey a win at Western Michigan. — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 30, 2022

A familiar struggle popped up near the end of the half:

Hell is just an endless loop of highlights of Michigan playing in 3rd and long situations. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) October 30, 2022

At least in the deep game, it feels like the pass offense’s window is closing:

I don't think Michigan has the most talented WR group in the country...but they are more than serviceable.



After watching a lot of Ohio State and Tennessee and Bama and some other teams, I just think schematically, Michigan's pass offense isn't good. — JJ McCorner (@WolverineCorner) October 30, 2022

The biggest frustration tonight? Red zone scoring:

I’m not a coach, but I would prefer less red zone creativity and more red zone Blake Corum boot up ya ass. — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) October 30, 2022

it’s just infuriating that we drive all the way down the field and then magically forget how to get into the endzone — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) October 30, 2022

Put all the game balls in Jake Moody’s locker after this one:

Jake Moody nails it from the Busch's parking lot for his FIFTH FG tonight. He is outscoring Michigan's offense 15-7. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) October 30, 2022

WOAH!

[INSERT OBVIOUS REFERENCE HERE] — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 30, 2022

Sean McDonough was *ready* to say it lmfao — Jacob Shames (@Jacob_Shames) October 30, 2022

Donovan Peoples-Jones started a tradition:

Aged like milk:

Mel Tucker said “Michigan can’t cover our wideouts” at halftime.



Keon Coleman & Jayden Reed in the 2nd half: 4 targets, 1 catch, -1 yard — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) October 30, 2022

Brad Robbins made a special guest appearance:

Who is that guy on Michigan named Robbins? Is he the ice cream guy? — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 30, 2022

Brad Robbins punting for the first time since 'nam — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) October 30, 2022

The set is completed at long last:

Michigan football has won its most recent game against EVERY TEAM in the Big Ten. — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 30, 2022

Welcome home Paul!