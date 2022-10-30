The Michigan Wolverines are 8-0 following their first victory over Michigan State since 2019. It was a hostile home environment at the Big House, inundated with thoughts of revenge as the Wolverines attempted to achieve their “first goal” of the season.

Michigan came out physical on both sides of the ball and steadily imposed its will — largely in bunches of three — until pulling away by more than three scores in the second half.

With a rival victory that felt every bit like a three-year battle, several players stood out in Michigan’s 29-7 victory.

Let’s hand out some game balls!

RB Blake Corum

Blake Corum wasn’t losing this game. His comments immediately after the game were revealing of frustration Corum, the team and everyone that wears the maize and blue on Saturday’s felt during the offseason. Last season’s loss was personal to Corum, and he ensured this team was not going to repeat the mistakes of 2021.

The Heisman hopeful finished with 33 carries for an unrelenting 177 yards, one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown and one glorious Paul Bunyan pose.

S Rod Moore

The secondary had a rough first half but after a few key halftime adjustments — which called upon more safety help — the unit was dominant.

Rod Moore was excellent in the secondary rotating to help out his cornerbacks, and even iced the game with his team-leading third interception of the season.

DT Kris Jenkins

Perhaps the best career game for the young interior lineman. Kris Jenkins did an excellent job shedding blocks, moving laterally down the line of scrimmage, and was incremental in shutting down MSU’s rushing attack.

Jenkins finished with five tackles, one tackle for loss, and helped hold Michigan State to a miniscule 1.6 yards per carry.

Honorable Mentions

CB Will Johnson

EDGE Mike Morris