Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Rutgers press conference

On Monday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh faced the media for the first time since MSU players assaulted two of his players in the Big House tunnel following the game.

For Harbaugh’s comments specifically on the tunnel assault, Trevor Woods has that story here. But for now, here are Harbaugh’s comments in reference to the upcoming game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

On J.J. McCarthy’s development as a QB - “I just think J.J. continues to improve game by game, his growth is — we’re very pleased by it. Whether he’s throwing from the pocket, whether he’s out of the pocket, whether he’s running the ball himself, he continues to make good decisions and play the position very well.”

On the red zone struggles - “We got inside the 10, especially the 10, four times. Two touchdowns, two field goals. The two that we had to settle for field goals, we didn’t gain positive yardage on the first down play. We’re at the six, then at the nine, so it’s something we’re gonna continue to work on. We definitely want to get those touchdowns.”

On the performance of kicker Jake Moody - “We have a great kicker, Jake Moody had a fantastic game. Five field goals, a 54-yarder. He’s been tremendous when it comes to putting points on the board. Not another kicker we’d rather have.”

On refocusing after Saturday’s events - “It’s been a challenge. It’s been traumatic, but we’re in it right now so we’ll face the challenge head on and support the players in any way possible.”

On Rutgers giving the Wolverines a tough match in recent years - “It’s always been a challenging team to play, they’re a very physical team — defense, offense, special teams — very well coached. Same thing you say about a Greg Schiano team anytime you play them.”