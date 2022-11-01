The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released their first installment of their rankings for the 2022 season tonight. Unlike in the past, this season has invited more parity at the top and a reasonable argument could be made for several teams to be inside the top four.

For their initial rankings, Tennessee (previous highest ranking was No. 23 in 2015) has claimed the top spot, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson.

Undefeated Michigan sits at No. 5 — the Wolverines’ highest initial ranking in the CFP Poll since their debut at No. 3 in 2016 — and the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide are No. 6.

Despite being undefeated, TCU is in at No. 7, with Oregon, USC, and LSU rounding out the top 10.

The Big Ten has four teams ranked as followed:

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 5 Michigan

No. 15 Penn State

No. 16 Illinois

Unlike the first installment of the AP rankings, these rankings have merit. In a sense, the CFP begins today for Michigan. Win seven more games, be National Champions, no chaos and stress. The first round of the Playoffs begins Saturday in Piscataway, under the lights against Rutgers.

What do you think about the rankings and where the Michigan Wolverines are ranked by the College Football Playoff committee?