Social media reactions from Michigan’s 52-17 blowout of Rutgers

Well that was something, wasn’t it?
After what can at it’s most favorable be described as a cold sweat inducing first half, the Michigan Wolverines went on the war path and ultimately made it a 52-17 blowout victory. Twitter was active through it all, and here’s the most noteworthy posts to come from the night.
The gameplan was obvious from the word go:
Michigan will run the football until something breaks or pops.— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 5, 2022
Early decisions from Rutgers reminded some of an embattled local coach:
Who the hell does Greg Schiano think he is??— Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) November 6, 2022
Dan Campbell?
The mood dropped to rock-bottom as the second quarter got underway:
Super duper conservative play calling on 3rd and medium today. No me gusta.— Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) November 6, 2022
Rutgers is far from a quality product, but this U-M staff should know these are not "name your score" games with them anymore. They're physical and disciplined on defense.— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 6, 2022
You have to throw a little more at them than HULK SMASH football.
Whatever Schiano does in game week prep, it seems to work especially well against the Wolverines:
Seriously I have no idea why Michigan simply cannot beat Greg Schiano without giving me a stroke. They just won't do it.— CJ (@CJsWrld_) November 6, 2022
J.J. was the target of some extremely questionable tackles as the half neared it’s end:
How the hell are you gonna let him do that to JJ— Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) November 6, 2022
Welcome to college football, where the rules are made up and the stats don’t matter:
What a weird sport pic.twitter.com/nL5CLGa1bs— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 6, 2022
Tensions eased significantly after Michigan’s first touchdown of the second quarter:
November 6, 2022
Who was this segment for anyway?
"Let's take a flashback to the 2020 season"— Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) November 6, 2022
Let's not!
Dominant second halves are very rarely a bad thing, but a full 60 minute performance would be fun too:
It'd be nice for Michigan to detail their pregame plan as well as their halftime adjustments— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) November 6, 2022
It cannot be overstated how weird this game looked on paper:
Michael Barrett has more interceptions tonight (two) than Rutgers has rushing yards tonight (negative-3)— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 6, 2022
Like King Arthur pulling Excalibur out of the stone:
Will Johnson gets to put on his own buffs. What the prophecy foretold— Nicholas Stoll (@nkstoll) November 6, 2022
How can you not be romantic about college football?
CFB is fun. Fans can be absolutely beside themselves at halftime & declare a natty within the hour. Truly a beautiful sport.— Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 6, 2022
The second half was such a tonal shift, the official team account got in a joke:
admin for the last 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/Q1kLpWCjQg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 6, 2022
Seems like even the statistics guy at SHI Stadium tuned over to Alabama-LSU, though he certainly wasn’t alone:
lol statbroadcast stopped updating this game with 8:32 left— ace (meeting at midfield) (@AceAnbender) November 6, 2022
Loading comments...