Social media reactions from Michigan’s 52-17 blowout of Rutgers

Well that was something, wasn’t it?

After what can at it’s most favorable be described as a cold sweat inducing first half, the Michigan Wolverines went on the war path and ultimately made it a 52-17 blowout victory. Twitter was active through it all, and here’s the most noteworthy posts to come from the night.

The gameplan was obvious from the word go:

Michigan will run the football until something breaks or pops. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 5, 2022

Early decisions from Rutgers reminded some of an embattled local coach:

Who the hell does Greg Schiano think he is??



Dan Campbell? — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) November 6, 2022

The mood dropped to rock-bottom as the second quarter got underway:

Super duper conservative play calling on 3rd and medium today. No me gusta. — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) November 6, 2022

Rutgers is far from a quality product, but this U-M staff should know these are not "name your score" games with them anymore. They're physical and disciplined on defense.



You have to throw a little more at them than HULK SMASH football. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 6, 2022

Whatever Schiano does in game week prep, it seems to work especially well against the Wolverines:

Seriously I have no idea why Michigan simply cannot beat Greg Schiano without giving me a stroke. They just won't do it. — CJ (@CJsWrld_) November 6, 2022

J.J. was the target of some extremely questionable tackles as the half neared it’s end:

How the hell are you gonna let him do that to JJ — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) November 6, 2022

Welcome to college football, where the rules are made up and the stats don’t matter:

What a weird sport pic.twitter.com/nL5CLGa1bs — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 6, 2022

Tensions eased significantly after Michigan’s first touchdown of the second quarter:

Who was this segment for anyway?

"Let's take a flashback to the 2020 season"



Let's not! — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) November 6, 2022

Dominant second halves are very rarely a bad thing, but a full 60 minute performance would be fun too:

It'd be nice for Michigan to detail their pregame plan as well as their halftime adjustments — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) November 6, 2022

It cannot be overstated how weird this game looked on paper:

Michael Barrett has more interceptions tonight (two) than Rutgers has rushing yards tonight (negative-3) — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 6, 2022

Like King Arthur pulling Excalibur out of the stone:

Will Johnson gets to put on his own buffs. What the prophecy foretold — Nicholas Stoll (@nkstoll) November 6, 2022

How can you not be romantic about college football?

CFB is fun. Fans can be absolutely beside themselves at halftime & declare a natty within the hour. Truly a beautiful sport. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 6, 2022

The second half was such a tonal shift, the official team account got in a joke:

admin for the last 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/Q1kLpWCjQg — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 6, 2022

Seems like even the statistics guy at SHI Stadium tuned over to Alabama-LSU, though he certainly wasn’t alone: